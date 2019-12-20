TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE:CUBE), a company focused on the energy storage industry, announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Enercube Switchgear Systems Inc. located in Edmonton, Alberta, has filed for Bankruptcy effective December 17, 2019.



Pursuant to the Notice, A Farber and Partners Ltd. have been put in place as the Trustee and will oversee this process.

