TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SBD Capital Corp. (CSE:SBD), (the “Company”) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,150,000 options (“Options”) to purchase common shares (each, a “Common Share”) of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.32 per Common Share for a period of three years to certain directors, officers, consultants and employees of the Company. The Common Shares issuable upon exercise of the Options are subject to a four month hold period from the original date of grant.



