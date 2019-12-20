Eugene, Oregon, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holt International Children's Services, the nation’s leading international not-for-profit child welfare and adoption organization, announced today that it is once again aligning with Winter Jam to propel forwards its mission to serve children and families around the world. Winter Jam is a multi-band Christian concert tour that hits stadium venues across the U.S. each year. Holt’s partnership with Winter Jam and Christian artist group NewSong brings awareness and advocacy for children in need around the world through Holt’s child sponsorship program, https://www.holtinternational.org/winterjam

“As we partner once again with Winter Jam and our friends at NewSong, the needs of vulnerable children and families around the world has never been greater,” says Eric Mason, chief marketing and development officer at Holt International. “Winter Jam allows us the opportunity to reach so many people with giving hearts who genuinely want to make an impact through sponsoring a child and supporting Holt’s belief that every child deserves a loving and secure home.”

Holt has partnered with Winter Jam and NewSong since 2006, engaging tens of thousands of new child sponsors. Most children in Holt’s sponsorship program live with one or more family members and remain in the program for as long as they need help meeting their basic needs. Through the generous monthly gifts of Holt child sponsors, children in 12 different countries receive holistic, life-changing care, including school support, medical care, healthy meals and support for their family and community. Holt works with each child’s family to create a sustainable, long-term plan for a hopeful future.

“NewSong has been a loyal partner and advocate for Holt International for over a decade,” says NewSong founding member and Winter Jam creator, Eddie Carswell. “We’ve had the opportunity to travel internationally with Holt to places like Haiti, China and India. We’ve seen the devastation many children are living in and the life-changing work Holt has done to ensure every child experiences the love of Jesus, has their basic needs met, is provided an opportunity for education and medical care, and through it all has hope for a brighter future.”

Volunteers Make a Difference for Children at Winter Jam

Holt International relies on 6,500 volunteers at Winter Jam to help educate concert-goers about the critical importance that child sponsorship plays in the lives of vulnerable children. Volunteers receive free admission to the concert and other special incentives and must be at least 18 years old as well as accept the terms of Holt’s volunteer work agreement. Volunteers receive child sponsorship training on the day of the event, and through their efforts, they have the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of children around the world! https://www.holtinternational.org/volunteer/concerts.php

About Holt International

Holt International seeks a world where every child has a loving and secure home. Since Holt’s founding in 1956, the organization has worked towards its vision through programs that strengthen and preserve families that are at risk of separation; by providing critical care and support to orphaned and vulnerable children; and by leading the global community in finding families for children who need them and providing the pre-and post-adoption support and resources they need to thrive. Always, Holt focuses on each child’s unique needs —keeping the child’s best interest at the forefront of every decision. http://www.holtinternational.org

About Winter Jam 2020

The Winter Jam 2020 Tour Spectacular is produced by Premier Productions. Created and hosted by one of Christian music’s most influential bands, NewSong, the Winter Jam Tour Spectacular exploded from a single show in 1995 to become the genre's benchmark tour. Throughout two decades, the tour has regularly ranked among Pollstar's top first quarter outings. Showcasing the best and brightest in Christian music, Winter Jam provides a powerful platform for the Gospel in major arenas nationwide.https://2020.jamtour.com

