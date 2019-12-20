ASHBURN, Va., Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Current Salon & Color Bar is pleased to announce that it has earned a spot on Northern Virginia Magazine’s Best Hair Salon list for the third year in a row! In compiling this annual list, the publication asks its readers who they trust most with their locks.

“To be named to the list just once is an honor. We are so grateful for the support our community has shown in recognizing us three years in a row,” said Nese Altas , Co-Owner and Lead Stylist.

Since opening its doors in 2012, Current Salon has consistently received high honors and recognition as one of the best salons in the Washington, D.C. metro area. With its rise in popularity, the salon moved to its new location in One Loudoun in 2017, allowing for an expansion of its team and menu of services. With its commitment to staying on top of the latest trends, a deep care for clients, and an award-winning interior design, the salon has proven to be a local favorite, time and time again.

“This acknowledgement from Northern Virginia Magazine affirms the incredible work that our team puts into both their craft and our salon,” said Ryan Mallard , Co-Owner and Managing Director. “Having said that, none of this would be possible without our amazing clients. We are both honored and grateful that they entrust us with their hair.”



The curated team of stylists at Current Salon are selected for their artistic talent, commitment to ongoing education, and passion for customer service. “This team makes all the difference - we simply could not do it without them,” adds Altas. “When a client walks in, they can be confident knowing that each one of our stylists has an extreme passion for providing the very best client experience possible.”

