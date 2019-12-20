Omaha, Neb., Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresh off its recent expansion to 50 health club locations in six states, Genesis Health Clubs today announced a new luxury health club to be built in Southwest Omaha, Nebraska. Dubbed Genesis Health Clubs – Oak View, the location will feature all the upscale amenities expected at a new Genesis Health Clubs location, as well as several unique and cutting-edge fitness trends.

Located at 3125 Oak View Drive in a former Dick's Sporting Goods location, the club will be a replacement and major enhancement for the leased 144th and F location, located at 4007 145th Plaza, just 1.4 miles away.

Genesis Health Clubs Owner/President Rodney Steven II gave insight into the change. "We generally own our Genesis locations, so that we can constantly upgrade our facilities. Sometimes through the acquisition process, we end up with a leased facility, which can sometimes work out really well. With 144th and F, we ultimately weren't able to make updates, but at the new Oak View location, we'll be building exactly what our customers have requested, right from the beginning."

Steven continued, "This one will really be the best possible situation for our members. They'll get a brand-new club, but they'll have all seven in Omaha, including the 144th & F location to use while it's being constructed. Remodeling always results in a better long-term outcome, but it can cause some inconveniences during the construction process. We get to skip that part here, and the construction will move faster as a result. It's the best of both worlds. Plus, we're going into a huge building with high ceilings, so we're planning a really cool mezzanine design to make everything feel really modern, open, and spacious."

Asked about the amenities, Steven's enthusiasm grew. "This one really has everything. A luxurious aquatics area with hot tub and steam rooms/saunas, towel service, basketball, tons of group exercise, boxing… it's a lot. We'll also have a huge turf area for functional training; this is one of the most popular things we've been adding in recent years. It's crazy how much use those areas get. Then of course, there's All-American Training."

Steven continued. "We added All-American Training to the remodel of our Cass location, and it's taken off so well that we knew we needed another in Omaha. What makes it so special is that it's a high-tech heart-rate monitored interval program. You can see your progress right up there on screen as you burn calories and build up a huge afterburn afterwards. It's challenging and fun, and we can't wait to bring it to more of our members."

Asked about the timetable for construction, Steven sounded optimistic. "It's a little soon to give an exact date, but we expect this to move very fast. The blueprints are finished, the building is ours, and we don't have to phase construction around an existing club. Omaha is going to have a wonderful new health club for the community before they know it."

About Genesis Health Clubs

Genesis Health Clubs now has 50 locations across six states: Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri, Oklahoma and recently Iowa, making it the largest tennis organization in the Midwest and one of the top 5 largest in the United States.

Genesis believes in innovating, educating and helping people look, and feel better than they ever have before. By providing the most well-rounded gym experience in its 50 clubs, Genesis delivers premium amenities, a variety of classes and world-class training to its members. Genesis Health Clubs will continue to grow, change, innovate, add new services and locations to give their members what they need to achieve their goals.

