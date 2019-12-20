TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This holiday season, Canadians can check ‘beach vacation’ off their Boxing Day shopping list for a fraction of the price with Sunwing’s early Boxing Week Sale! From now until December 27, travellers can take advantage savings of up to 40% on select vacation packages to popular resorts across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. With winter departures in high demand and packages priced to sell, sun-seekers will have to act fast to secure their top vacation choice.



Travellers can choose from a wide selection of resorts including Sanctuary at Grand Memories Santa Maria , a top-rated adults only ‘resort-within-a-resort’ located on the sparkling white-sand shores of Cayo Santa Maria . This property is nestled within lush tropical grounds and offers a relaxing atmosphere and spacious suites with personalized butler service.

A popular option among families is Barcelo Bavaro Palace , which boasts an impeccable location on Bavaro Beach, one of Punta Cana’s best beaches. Travellers of all ages can take advantage of an array of activities and amenities including a sports complex with mini-golf and laser tag, complimentary water sports such as windsurfing and kayaking and more.

Vacationers can also score an amazing deal at the newly-opened Catalonia Costa Mujeres All Suites and Spa . Set on the coveted shores of Playa Mujeres , this upscale oasis features top-notch facilities including a beachfront spa and delicious à la carte restaurants serving a variety of cuisines. Travellers can unwind in elegant accommodations including family suite options that accommodate up to six people.

