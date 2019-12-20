PIEDMONT, Quebec, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Typhoon Exploration Inc. (“Typhoon”), (TSX-V: TYP) announces the closing of a private placement of: $135,000.

The private placement consists of issuance of 2,700,000 shares at a price of $0.05 per share, with 2,700,000 share purchase warrants. Each share purchase warrant shall entitle its holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of Typhoon at a price of $0.10 for a period of 12 months from the closing date.

No commission will be paid for this private placement.

All securities issued pursuant to this private placement are subject to a four month and one day hold period following closing. The private placement is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Proceeds of the private placement will be applied toward meeting short term operating working capital requirements.

