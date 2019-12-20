VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V / ASX: EMN) (the "Company" or "EMN") is pleased to announce it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") of 1,200,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of $0.25 per Share. The subscription proceeds of $300,000 will be used for general working capital purposes. Following the closing of the Placement, the Company will have 176,265,435 Shares issued and outstanding. Half of the Shares issued under the Placement are subject to a contractual resale hold period which expires on November 28, 2020 and the remaining Shares are subject to a contractual resale hold period which expires on September 1, 2021.



About Euro Manganese Inc.

Euro Manganese Inc. is a Canadian mineral resource company, whose principal focus is advancing the development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project (the "Project"), located approximately 90 km east of Prague, Czech Republic, in which it holds a 100% interest. The proposed Project entails the re-processing of a significant manganese deposit hosted in historic mine tailings, strategically located in the heart of Europe. EMN's goal is to build a leading, competitive and environmentally superior supplier of Ultra-High-Purity Manganese Products, serving both the lithium-ion battery industry, as well as producers of specialty steel and aluminum alloys.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), or the ASX, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact:

Marco A. Romero

President & CEO

604-681-1010 ext. 101 Fausto Taddei

Vice President, Corporate Development

& Corporate Secretary

604-681-1010 ext. 105



E-mail: info@mn25.ca

Website: www.mn25.ca

Company Address:

1500 – 1040 West Georgia Street,

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6E 4H8