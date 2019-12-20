Denver, CO, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aimco has built a business successful on Wall Street and is recognized as a “Top Workplace” by respecting its teammates and supporting their work-life balance. As one example, Aimco provides teammates the flexibility to plan their days to accomplish personal as well as business goals. Today, Aimco announces a new parental leave benefit, formalizing its practice of flexible time for teammates to attend to family matters.

Under the Aimco parental leave program, new parents – mothers, fathers, adoptive and foster parents – can spend 16 weeks with their new addition, fully paid. The new benefit, perhaps the most expansive in the industry, is effective immediately.

“Aimco success turns on many factors including hard work, customer satisfaction, and financial discipline. We think all are best achieved as part of a broad and balanced life. There is a strong connection between Aimco success and the health and happiness of our teammates,” said Terry Considine, Aimco Chairman and CEO. “At Aimco, we think it is good business and a great opportunity to live our values when we structure work to support a parent welcoming a new child.”

In addition to paid leave, the program supports new parents when they return to work by providing the tools to work at home, when needed, and by covering costs associated with business travel including travel costs for an infant and a caregiver, or shipping costs for a nursing mother to send breast milk home.

“The advantages of a strong parental leave program go beyond attracting and retaining top talent,” said Jennifer Johnson, Senior Vice President of Human Resources. “It’s about doing the right thing, which is the foundation of Aimco’s corporate culture and core values.”

The new program joins a family of other robust and creative benefits at Aimco, such as 15 hours of paid time annually to volunteer in local communities, college scholarships for the children of teammates, an emergency fund to help teammates in crisis, support for Aimco teammates becoming United States citizens, tuition reimbursement for schooling…including learning English as a second language, retirement plans for all, and a bonus structure at all levels of the organization. Aimco even pays full compensation and continues benefits for teammates who are on active duty in the U.S. military.

“We are pleased…but not satisfied… by these actions to support a teammate with a new child.” added Mr. Considine. “Our teammates are part of the Aimco extended family and are our most important assets.”

