NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE: PZN) provides preliminary information related to the anticipated financial impact of one-time events.



During December 2019 and the first quarter of 2020, we intend to issue approximately 5.4 million unit-based awards to a number of the firm’s key contributors pursuant to the terms of our equity incentive plans. As a result of these issuances, in addition to costs related to certain employee departures and other one-time items, the firm will recognize approximately $25 million in non-recurring Compensation and Benefits expense in the fourth quarter of 2019 based on the current share price. Most of this cost is non-cash and the exact amount of such expense will be a function of the closing price on the date of issuance.

We believe the key contributors to our success should have a significant ownership stake in our business. As of December 31, 2019, we will have 54 employee-owners, including our three founders (of a total staff of 119), positioned within all of our functional areas. We believe this ownership model results in a shared sense of purpose with our shareholders, our clients and their advisers and we intend to continue fostering a culture of ownership through our equity incentive plans.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, LLC, the firm's operating company, is a value-oriented investment management firm. Founded in 1995, Pzena Investment Management has built a diverse, global client base. More firm and stock information is posted at www.pzena.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

