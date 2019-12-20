CLEVELAND, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., (the "Company") (Nasdaq: LECO) congratulates board directors, Kathryn J. Lincoln and Hellene S. Runtagh, who have been named to WomenInc.’s 2019 Most Influential Corporate Directors list. WomenInc. Magazine highlights women’s achievements in business and the Most Influential Corporate Directors list features top women executives and influencers who represent corporate board leadership, diversity and excellence.



"WomenInc. is proud to showcase the achievements of distinguished women serving on corporate boards," said WomenInc. Magazine Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer Catrina Young. "We are inspired by the companies and individuals recognized on our 2019 list and are proud to share these names with our readers."

Kathryn J. Lincoln serves as the Board Chair and Chief Investment Officer of the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy, an independent, global nonprofit that seeks to improve quality of life through innovative land use and taxation methods. Ms. Lincoln has served on the Lincoln Electric board since 1995, and chairs the nominating and corporate governance committee and serves on the compensation and executive development committee.

Ms. Lincoln is also a member of the board of directors of the HonorHealth Network, and chairs the Claremont Lincoln University board. In keeping with her commitment to board and corporate governance excellence, Ms. Lincoln has been a National Association of Corporate Directors Fellow since 2014.

Hellene S. Runtagh is the former President and Chief Executive Officer of the Berwind Group, served as Executive Vice President of Universal Studios, and previously held a variety of leadership positions at General Electric Company. She brings extensive experience in general management having held leadership positions with technology focused global companies.



Ms. Runtagh has served on the Board of Directors of Lincoln Electric since 2001 and is a member of the compensation and executive development committee, as well as the nominating and corporate governance committee.

Business

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the design, development and manufacture of arc welding products, robotic arc welding systems, plasma and oxyfuel cutting equipment and has a leading global position in the brazing and soldering alloys market. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 60 manufacturing locations, including operations and joint ventures in 19 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices covering more than 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company's website at www.lincolnelectric.com.

Contact

Amanda Butler

Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications

Tel: 216.383.2534

Email: Amanda_Butler@lincolnelectric.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/13807342-4975-471b-a3a4-6f08476d7f3b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bbccf0d6-7ce6-4ef4-8458-72747eb78af8