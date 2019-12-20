DENVER, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, the Colorado Pork Producers Council, Smithfield Foods Inc. , JBS Pork and Colorado pig farmers teamed up to provide over 50,000 pounds of pork and $10,000 to Food Bank of the Rockies. This donation is part of the annual Hams Across America program, which highlights the industry’s We CareSM ethical principles to contribute to a better way of life in local communities through pork product donations.



“Being good neighbors and helping those in need is important to everyone in our industry, and we are excited to help our neighbors in need this holiday season,” said Minda Mares a pig farmer from Holyoke, Colorado. “This donation, in partnership with Smithfield Foods and JBS Pork, allows us to live the We Care ethical principles and share our love of the product that we produce.”

The 200,000 servings of pork will be distributed by Food Bank of the Rockies. The organization is the largest hunger relief organization in Colorado, providing food and supplies to more than 700 hunger-relief programs. Food Bank of the Rockies will use the funds provided by the Colorado Pork Producers Council to purchase additional pork products for their clients.

“Fighting hunger and providing protein to those in need is the foundation of who we are at Smithfield Foods,” said Smithfield Foods Associate Manager of Charitable Initiatives Jonathan Toms. “We are thrilled to partner with the Colorado Pork Producers Council and Colorado pig farmers this holiday season to contribute protein to those who call Colorado home.”



Pig farmers and those involved in the pork industry are encouraged to showcase the We CareSM ethical principle of contributing to a better way of life in their communities through Dec. 23 with Hams Across America.

“Hunger relief is an integral part of JBS and we are grateful to be included in this incredible nationwide effort to help feed our communities,” said Bob Krebs, president at JBS USA Pork.

Individuals can participate by purchasing a gift of ham and paying it forward to loved ones and those in need. Participants are encouraged to share their pay-it-forward stories on social media using #GiveAHam and #HamsAcrossAmerica.

About Colorado Pork Producers Council

The Colorado Pork Producers Council is the state pork organization designated to manage the pork checkoff funds returned to Colorado to promote pork and pork products.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world's largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories. Popular brands include Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan’s Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, Farmer John®, Kretschmar®, John Morrell®, Cook’s®, Gwaltney®, Carando®, Margherita®, Curly’s®, Healthy Ones®, Morliny®, Krakus®, and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental, and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

About JBS Pork

JBS USA is the second largest fresh pork producer in the U.S. delivering fresh, further-processed, and value added pork products to customers across the globe. At JBS USA, we recognize the important role we play in hunger relief across the U.S. and we strive to ensure our volunteering, sponsorships, and donations have a meaningful impact on our communities. This year, we’ve donated over 1 million meals and hundreds of volunteer hours to help those in need. For more information, visit www.jbssa.com .

About Food Bank of the Rockies

Food Bank of the Rockies works to make food security a realty for Colorado and Wyoming families. We distribute enough food for more than 155,000 meals a day through our direct service programs and partner agencies, helping families thrive in 30 Colorado counties, including metro Denver, and the entire state of Wyoming. Nearly one in ten Coloradans, and one in seven Colorado children, struggles with hunger. Since 1978, Food Bank of the Rockies has provided more than 738 million meals to people in need in our community. Food Bank of the Rockies is a member of Feeding America. For additional information, visit foodbankrockies.org . “Like” Food Bank of the Rockies on Facebook and Instagram , follow the food bank on Twitter and learn more on our blog !

