TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSX: DRM and DRM.PR.A) (“Dream”) today announced that it has redeemed all of its outstanding First Preference Shares, Series 1 (“Series 1 Shares”), in accordance with their terms. The cash redemption price for the Series 1 Shares was $7.16 per share, plus all accrued and unpaid dividends from September 30, 2019 up to and including the Redemption Date, for aggregate proceeds of $29.1 million. The Series 1 Shares have been delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Dream is one of Canada’s leading real estate companies with approximately $9 billion of assets under management. Dream is an owner and developer of exceptional office and residential assets in Toronto which we hold for the long term. We also develop land & residential assets in Western Canada for immediate sale and own and manage stabilized income generating assets in both Canada and the U.S. In addition, we have a successful asset management business, inclusive of three TSX listed Trusts and institutional partnerships. Dream has an established track record for being innovative and for our ability to source, structure and execute on compelling investment opportunities. For more information please visit: www.dream.ca

