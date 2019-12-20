/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OVER U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/



TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (the “Corporation”) (TSX: FC) is pleased to announce that it has completed the early redemption (the “Redemption”) and cancellation of its outstanding 4.75% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures, which were scheduled to mature on March 31, 2020 (the “Debenture”).

Pursuant to the Redemption, the Debentures were redeemed for cash and trading under the symbol FC.DB.D was halted today, and the Debentures will be delisted form the Toronto Stock Exchange at the close of trading today.

The Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, is a non-bank lender providing residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate financing, including construction, mezzanine and equity investments. The Corporation's investment objective is the preservation of Shareholders’ equity, while providing Shareholders with a stable stream of monthly dividends from investments. The Corporation achieves its investment objectives through investments in selected niche markets that are underserviced by large lending institutions. Lending activities to date continue to develop a diversified mortgage portfolio, producing a stable return to Shareholders. Full reports of the financial results of the Corporation for the year are outlined in the audited financial statements and the related management’s discussion and analysis of Firm Capital, available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com . In addition, supplemental information is available on Firm Capital’s website at www.firmcapital.com .

