TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: ALEF, OTC: ALEAF, FRA: ARAH) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) has received an update from a third-party transportation company (the “Carrier”) regarding a shipment of Aleafia Health’s packaged, finished cannabis products intended for the adult-use market. The authorized Carrier was in possession of the Company’s cannabis products and was contracted to deliver the shipment to provincial wholesale facilities in the next week. On December 20, 2019 the Carrier notified Aleafia Health that the transportation vehicle containing the shipment had been reported stolen from the Carrier’s facility. The third-party Carrier has filed a police report, and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.



In accordance with the Company’s standard operating procedures, Health Canada has been notified. The value of the shipment is not material.

The Company’s insurance provider has been notified and is working with the Carrier and police. Aleafia Health is also making best efforts to complete the outstanding purchase orders, including with existing inventory.

For Investor & Media Relations:

Nicholas Bergamini, VP Investor Relations

1-833-TSX-ALEF (879-2533)

IR@AleafiaHealth.com

LEARN MORE: www.AleafiaHealth.com

About Aleafia Health:

Aleafia Health is a leading, vertically integrated cannabis health and wellness company with four primary business units: Cannabis Cultivation & Products, Health & Wellness Clinics, Cannabis Education, and Consumer Experience with ecommerce, retail distribution and provincial supply agreements.

Aleafia Health owns three major cannabis product & cultivation facilities, two of which are licensed and operational including the first large-scale, operational outdoor cultivation facility in Canadian history. The Company produces a diverse portfolio of commercially proven, high-margin derivative products including oils, capsules and sprays. Aleafia Health operates the largest national network of medical cannabis clinics and education centres staffed by MDs, nurse practitioners and educators and operates internationally in three continents.

Innovation, the heart of Aleafia Health’s competitive advantage, has led to the Company maintaining a medical cannabis dataset with over 10 million data points to inform proprietary illness-specific product development and its highly differentiated education platform FoliEdge Academy. The Company is committed to creating sustainable shareholder value; the TSX Venture Exchange named Aleafia the 2019 top performing company prior to its graduation to the TSX.

Forward Looking Information