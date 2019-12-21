MADISON, Wis., Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the Sonic Foundry, Inc. (OTC Pink Sheets: SOFO) press release published Dec. 19, 2019, certain amounts on the balance sheets and statements of cash flows were misstated. This release corrects those misstatements and announces consolidated financial results for its fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2019.

Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Billings totaled $9.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 consistent with billings of $9.8 million for the same period last year
  • Total revenues of $9.2 million compared to $8.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, a 9 percent increase
  • Gross margin was $6.5 million, or 70 percent of sales, compared to $6.1 million, or 72 percent of sales, in the fourth quarter of 2018
  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(179,000), or $(0.03) per share, compared to $(10.0) million, or $(2.01) per share, in the fourth quarter of 2018; net loss, net of the one-time impairment charges and the benefit from the write-off of the related deferred tax liability, was $(1.2) million in the fourth quarter of 2018
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $744,000 compared to $(504,000) in the fourth quarter of 2018. The company adjusts EBITDA for non-cash stock compensation expense, severance and impairment of goodwill and other intangibles.
  • Unearned revenue was $11.7 million as of September 30, 2019, down $1.7 million from September 30, 2018, largely a result of the ASC 606 adjustment upon adoption.

Fiscal 2019 Full Year Highlights

  • Billings totaled $35.1 million in fiscal 2019 which is consistent with prior year billings of $35.0 million
  • Total revenues of $34.8 million compared to $34.5 million in 2018, an increase of 1 percent
  • Gross margin was $25.5 million, or 73 percent of sales, compared to $24.9 million, or 72 percent of sales, in 2018
  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(3.7) million, or $(0.64) per share, compared to $(12.4) million, or $(2.67) per share, in 2018.  Fiscal 2019 was impacted by a $906,000 severance charge associated with the departure of four executives while fiscal 2018 was impacted by a one-time impairment charge of goodwill and other intangibles and partially offsetting related tax benefit of $8.8 million in 2018
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $(450,000) compared to $(2.0) million in 2018. The company adjusts EBITDA for non-cash stock compensation expense, severance and impairment of goodwill and other intangibles.

Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter Review

Product billings were $3.7 million during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019, compared to $3.4 million in the same quarter last year as a result of an increase in hardware product billings. Service billings, including support, hosting, events and installs were $6.1 million, compared to $6.5 million in the prior year. The primary driver of this change was a decrease in cloud service billings during the quarter. The company expects to recognize $4.0 million of the current unearned revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Recurring revenue of $5.9 million was 64 percent of total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $5.6 million, or 66 percent of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Cost reduction measures taken in the second half of the fiscal year have resulted in a $1.1 million, or 4 percent, decrease in operating expenses from the same period in 2018, despite a charge of $906,000 for executive severance. Full impairment of the remaining balance of goodwill and intangible assets of $11.8 million was recorded in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.

“When I took the helm at the beginning of Q3, we refined our strategic focus and put a plan in place to trim costs, drive additional revenue streams and ultimately become a profitable, more sustainable company. The success of the second half of the year reflects those initial efforts. While still in the early stages, I’m pleased to report that to date we have met our top-line expectations and saw significant improvement to our bottom line,” said Michael Norregaard, CEO, Sonic Foundry.

“We acknowledge the mature nature of the enterprise video market but are optimistic about the year ahead. Our teams are realigning to focus on the path forward; offering better and more comprehensive professional services and helping customers solve their unified communications challenges. In the coming year we will apply focused resources in helping our customers move to the cloud, with customers like Penn Medicine – which has successfully made the transition – leading the way,” Norregaard continued.

“The strategic plan and involvement of all employees has injected a new energy into the business that I am very excited about. We commit to making continual improvements to the core business, ramp up our efforts to define additional revenue streams and ultimately drive shareholder value,” he concluded.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement and enhance the reader’s understanding of our operating performance, we disclose adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (adjusted EBITDA), a non-GAAP measure of operating performance. Our adjusted EBITDA measure additionally adds back stock compensation expense, severance and impairment of goodwill from the SEC definition of EBITDA. As such, our adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies and should not be viewed as an alternative to net income as a measurement of our operating performance. A reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarters and fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 are included in the release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements about the products and services of Sonic Foundry within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.  Forward looking statements include statements about our products and services, our customer base, strategic investments, new partnerships, our future operating results and any statements we make about the company's future.  These types of statements address matters that are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking guidance we provide.  Any forward-looking statements should be considered in context of the risk factors disclosed in our periodic forms 10Q, 10K and other filings with the SEC.  These filings can be accessed on-line at www.sec.gov and other websites or can be obtained from the company's investor relations department.  All of the information and disclosures we make in this news release regarding our business, including any forward looking guidance, are as of the date given and we assume no obligation to update or change this information, regardless of subsequent events.

Sonic Foundry, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except for share and per share data)

 September 30,
 2019 2018
Assets   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$4,295  $1,189 
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $135 and $5246,532  7,418 
Financing receivables, current, net of allowances of $526  100 
Inventories558  1,027 
Investment in sales-type lease, current163  150 
Capitalized commissions, current464   
Prepaid expenses and other current assets972  941 
Total current assets12,984  10,825 
Property and equipment:   
Leasehold improvements1,121  1,105 
Computer equipment5,610  5,718 
Furniture and fixtures1,233  1,099 
Total property and equipment7,964  7,922 
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization6,396  6,009 
Property and equipment, net1,568  1,913 
Other assets:   
Financing receivables, long-term  181 
Investment in sales-type lease, long-term134  249 
Capitalized commissions, long-term106   
Other long-term assets388  415 
Total assets$15,180  $13,583 
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)   
Current liabilities:   
Revolving lines of credit$  $885 
Accounts payable843  1,610 
Accrued liabilities2,216  1,609 
Unearned revenue9,610  11,645 
Current portion of capital lease and financing arrangements194  248 
Current portion of notes payable and warrant debt, net of discounts968  593 
Total current liabilities13,831  16,590 
Long-term portion of unearned revenue1,842  1,691 
Long-term portion of capital lease and financing arrangements179  187 
Long-term portion of notes payable and warrant debt, net of discounts5,429  1,357 
Derivative liability, at fair value9  14 
Other liabilities143  202 
Total liabilities21,433  20,041 
Commitments and contingencies   
Stockholders’ equity (deficit):   
Preferred stock, $.01 par value, authorized 500,000 shares; none issued   
9% Preferred stock, Series A, voting, cumulative, convertible, $.01 par value (liquidation preference of $1,000 per share), authorized 4,500 shares; zero and 2,678 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at amounts paid in  1,651 
5% Preferred stock, Series B, voting, cumulative, convertible, $.01 par value (liquidation preference at par), authorized 1,000,000 shares, none issued   
Common stock, $.01 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares; 6,749,359 and 5,113,400 shares issued and 6,736,643 and 5,100,684 shares outstanding67  51 
Additional paid-in capital203,735  200,130 
Accumulated deficit(209,340) (207,419)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss(546) (676)
Receivable for common stock issued  (26)
Treasury stock, at cost, 12,716 shares(169) (169)
Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)(6,253) (6,458)
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)$15,180  $13,583 


Sonic Foundry, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except for share and per share data)

 Quarters Ended September 30, Years Ended September 30,
 2019 2018 2019 2018
Revenue:       
Product and other$3,863  $3,384  $11,631  $12,311 
Services5,351  5,106  23,150  22,233 
Total revenue9,214  8,490  34,781  34,544 
Cost of revenue:       
Product and other1,534  1,416  4,387  5,231 
Services1,219  979  4,893  4,425 
Total cost of revenue2,753  2,395  9,280  9,656 
Gross margin6,461  6,095  25,501  24,888 
Operating expenses:       
Selling and marketing3,163  3,764  14,727  15,622 
General and administrative1,437  1,641  5,929  6,354 
Product development1,736  1,781  7,353  7,142 
Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets  11,809    11,809 
Total operating expenses6,336  18,995  28,009  40,927 
Loss from operations125  (12,900) (2,508) (16,039)
Non-operating income (expenses):       
Interest expense, net(240) (140) (897) (601)
Other income (expense), net(51) 44  (117) 142 
Total non-operating expenses(291) (96) (1,014) (459)
Loss before income taxes(166) (12,996) (3,522) (16,498)
Benefit (provision) for income taxes(13) 2,978  (90) 4,332 
Net loss(179) (10,018) $(3,612) $(12,166)
Dividends on preferred stock  (70) (122) (257)
Net loss attributable to common stockholders$(179) $(10,088) $(3,734) $(12,423)
Loss per common share:       
– basic$(0.03) $(2.01) (0.64) (2.67)
– diluted$(0.03) $(2.01) (0.64) (2.67)
Weighted average common shares       
– basic6,736,285  4,989,544  5,833,301  4,655,520 
– diluted6,736,285  4,989,544  5,833,301  4,655,520 


Sonic Foundry, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)

 Years Ended September 30,
 2019 2018
Operating activities   
Net loss$(3,612) $(12,166)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:   
Amortization of other intangibles307  621 
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment970  1,118 
Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets  11,809 
Loss on sale of fixed assets8   
Provision for doubtful accounts - including financing receivables116  475 
Deferred taxes  (4,450)
Stock-based compensation expense related to stock options and warrants177  476 
Stock issued for board of director's fees246   
Deferred loan interest to related party259   
Conversion of accrued interest to preferred stock  31 
Beneficial conversion feature recognized on debt converted to preferred stock  70 
Remeasurement gain on derivative liability(8) (28)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
Accounts receivable950  348 
Financing receivables293  1,630 
Inventories472  (41)
Investment in lease120  158 
Capitalized commissions123   
Prepaid expenses and other current assets15  132 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities(204  268 
Other long-term liabilities(68) (169)
Unearned revenue(900) (920)
Net cash used in operating activities(736) (638)
Investing activities   
Purchases of property and equipment(433) (840)
Net cash used in investing activities(433) (840)
Financing activities   
Proceeds from notes payable5,500  3,000 
Proceeds from lines of credit9,199  22,236 
Payments on notes payable(833) (815)
Payments on lines of credit(10,098) (23,422)
Payments of debt issuance costs(110) (97)
Payments to settle put on term debt  (200)
Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock and common stock873  1,094 
Payments on capital lease and financing arrangements(250) (298)
Net cash provided by financing activities4,281  1,498 
Changes in cash and cash equivalents due to changes in foreign currency(6) (42)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents3,106  (22)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year1,189  1,211 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year$4,295  $1,189 
Supplemental cash flow information:   
Interest paid$618  $409 
Income taxes paid, foreign99  112 
Non-cash financing and investing activities:   
Property and equipment financed by capital lease or accounts payable186  460 
Debt discount and warrant679  127 
Deemed dividend for beneficial conversion feature of preferred stock  28 
Preferred stock dividend paid in additional shares122  230 
Subordinated note payable converted to preferred stock  1,000 
Conversion of preferred shares1,773  1,390 


Sonic Foundry, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
(in thousands)

 Quarters Ended September 30, Years Ended September 30,
 2019 2018 2019 2018
        
Net loss$(179) $(10,018) $(3,612) $(12,166)
Add:       
Depreciation and amortization228  415  977  1,576 
Income tax expense (benefit)13  (2,978) 90  (4,331)
Interest expense240  140  897  602 
Stock-based compensation expense(25) 85  175  477 
Severance467  43  1,023  43 
Impairment of goodwill and intangible asset  11,809    11,809 
Adjusted EBITDA$744  $(504) $(450) $(1,990)
        