MONTREAL, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sama Resources Inc. (“Sama”) (TSX-V: SME | OTC-PK: SAMMF) wishes to correct an error in its press release entitled “HPX Exercises CAD$5,000,000 in Warrants Continuing its Strategic Investment in Sama” issued December 19, 2019 (the “December 19 Press Release”).

After the exercise by HPX Ivory Coast Holdings Inc. (“HPX”) of its 17,857,143 share purchase warrants of Sama on December 19, 2019, HPX now holds 23.11% of the equity of Sama rather than the 27% equity position referred to in the December 19 Press Release. This correction does not change any other amounts or information reported in the December 19 Press Release.

About HPX

HPX is a subsidiary of High Power Exploration Inc., a privately-owned, metals-focused exploration company deploying proprietary in-house geophysical technologies to rapidly evaluate buried geophysical targets. High Power Exploration’s technology cluster comprises geological and geophysical systems for targeting, modelling, survey optimization, acquisition, processing and interpretation. High Power Exploration Inc. has a highly experienced board and management team led by Chief Executive Officer Robert Friedland and President Eric Finlayson, a former head of exploration at Rio Tinto. For further information, please visit www.hpxploration.com.

About Sama Resources

Sama is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company with projects in West Africa. On October 23, 2017, Sama announced that it had entered into a binding term sheet in view of forming a strategic partnership with HPX TechCo Inc., a private mineral exploration company in which mining entrepreneur Robert Friedland is a significant stakeholder, in order to develop its Côte d’Ivoire Nickel-Copper and Cobalt project in Côte d’Ivoire, West-Africa. For more information about Sama, please visit Sama’s website at http://www.samaresources.com.

