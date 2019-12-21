FRANKLIN, Ind., Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (“IBC” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: IB; OTCQB: IAALF) announces the details of the voting results from its 2019 Annual General Meeting (the “Meeting”), held on December 20, 2019 in Denver, CO.



At the Meeting, the Shareholders set the number of directors at four and re-elected to the board of directors by ordinary resolution, Mark A. Smith, Simon Anderson, Geoff Hampson and Mike Jarvis to serve in office until the next annual general meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed. In addition, the Shareholders voted in favour of the appointment of Crowe MacKay LLP as auditors of the Company.

By resolution passed via ballot, the Shareholders also voted to re-approve the 2018 Stock Option Plan. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent 6,127,886 82.17% 1,329,683 17.83%

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Mark A. Smith”

Mark Smith, Chairman of the Board

About IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.

IBC is a leading beryllium and copper advanced alloys company serving a variety of industries such as defense, aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, precision manufacturing, and others. IBC's Copper Division manufactures and distributes a variety of copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, and aluminum bronze. IBC's Engineered Materials Division makes the Beralcast® family of alloys, which can be precision cast and are used in an increasing number of defense, aerospace, and other systems, including the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. IBC's has production facilities in Indiana, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Missouri. The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "IB" and the OTCQB under the symbol "IAALF".

