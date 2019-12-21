NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate the following companies:



Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLD)

The investigation concerns whether Audentes and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Audentes to Astellas Pharma Inc. for $60.00 per share. If you are an Audentes shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/audentes-therapeutics-inc-bold-stock-merger-astellas-pharma/ .

Instructure, Inc. (NYSE: INST)

The investigation concerns whether Instructure and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Instructure to Thoma Bravo, LLC for $47.60 per share. If you are an Instructure shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/instructure-inc-inst-stock-merger-thoma-bravo .

Synthorx, Inc. (NASDAQ: THOR)

The investigation concerns whether Synthorx and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Synthorx to Sanofi for $68.00 per share. If you are a Synthorx shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/synthorx-inc-thor-stock-merger-sanofi/ .

On behalf of shareholders of these companies, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

