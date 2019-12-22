Embrace togetherness with Coldplay in Dolby. Dive deep into Coldplay’s creative exploration of the unknown and their mission to create connections between people through their music. This exclusive portrait film from Dolby lets you into Coldplay’s thoughts and brings you closer to their uplifting energy as if you’re in the room with them. Hear directly what is in their heads as they craft their signature rock sound, and feel what they feel.

Embrace togetherness with Coldplay in Dolby. Dive deep into Coldplay’s creative exploration of the unknown and their mission to create connections between people through their music. This exclusive portrait film from Dolby lets you into Coldplay’s thoughts and brings you closer to their uplifting energy as if you’re in the room with them. Hear directly what is in their heads as they craft their signature rock sound, and feel what they feel.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB), a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, is unveiling a new short film of its Dolby Atmos Music campaign featuring the seven GRAMMY® award winning band, Coldplay.



“Artists are excited to create music in Dolby Atmos because it allows fans to experience music at its greatest creative potential and in its purest form,” said Todd Pendleton, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Dolby Laboratories. “In our latest film, we experience the genesis of Coldplay’s creativity and explore how the band uses music to forge connections between people.”

Spotlighting music from the band’s recently released album Everyday Life, which is available in Dolby Atmos on Echo Studio through Amazon Music HD , the film dives deep into Coldplay’s creative exploration of the unknown and its mission to bring people across the world together.

“Our job is to craft songs until they sound as good as they did when they arrived in your head,” said Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. “Listening to Dolby Atmos is the closest thing I’ve ever heard to what artists are imagining when they’re creating music. Everyone who listens to music should be able to hear things sound this good.”

Since its debut, the Dolby Atmos Music campaign has given millions of people around the world an intimate look into the creative minds of today’s top artists to showcase their personal ethos, stories, and close relationship with fans. Dolby joined forces with these trailblazers in music because they inspire others by living unapologetically, and their art is leading culture. The campaign features real stories from artists and highlights their latest singles. It’s based on the insight that people want to feel a deeper connection with their favorite artists through music1, the kind a Dolby Atmos Music experience can authentically deliver.

The films were directed by the award-winning, Toronto-based director Karena Evans at m ss ng p eces. She is one of entertainment’s most sought-after talents and is known for her cinematic, authentic, and narrative-focused directorial style. Karena is behind Drake’s 2018 music video, God’s Plan, and is revered for telling diverse, inclusive stories about the human condition.

“The genesis of this campaign is inspired by Dolby’s mission itself – a pure transmission of artist intention,” said Karena Evans. “We decided to approach this campaign unconventionally through interior monologues to explore the purity of thought and creativity. At its core, this is what Dolby Atmos is.”

What is Dolby Atmos Music

Imagine if there were a way to connect with music at its fullest capacity and creative potential – not the way most people hear music today, but a version that pulls you into a song to reveal what was lost with traditional recordings. Dolby Atmos does just that. Whether it’s a complex harmony of instruments placed around a listener, the unleashing of a legendary guitar solo, a massive bass drop that washes over you, or the subtle breath a singer takes, Dolby Atmos gives music more space and the freedom to unleash every detail and emotion as the artist intended.

How to experience Dolby Atmos Music

Dolby is working closely with artists, record labels, streaming services, and consumer electronics manufacturers to make Dolby Atmos Music experiences widely accessible. Two of the world’s largest record labels – Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group – have announced plans to release tracks in Dolby Atmos from some of the biggest names in music. You can enjoy music in Dolby Atmos via Amazon Music HD on Echo Studio or on TIDAL through compatible Android smartphones or tablets , at your local Dolby Cinema or in your home through movies released in Dolby Atmos, on special released albums available on Blu-ray, or at a number of night clubs around the world where electronic musicians are performing live in Dolby Atmos. To learn more, visit music.dolby.com .

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco with offices in over 20 countries around the globe. Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences. Through innovative research and engineering, we create breakthrough experiences for billions of people worldwide through a collaborative ecosystem spanning artists, businesses, and consumers. The experiences people have – with Dolby Cinema , Dolby Vision , Dolby Atmos , Dolby Audio , Dolby Dimension , and Dolby Voice – revolutionize entertainment and communications at the cinema, on the go, in the home, and at work.

Dolby, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, Dolby Cinema, Dolby Vision, Dolby Dimension, Dolby Voice, and the double-D symbol are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners. DLB-G

Media Contacts:

Natalia Sandin

Dolby Laboratories

+1-650-201-8814

Natalia.Sandin@Dolby.com

Rachel Lowery

Dolby Laboratories

+1-714-496-3816

Rachel.Lowery@Dolby.com

Cairon (Jamie) Armstrong

Dolby Laboratories

+1-530-305-2852

Cairon.Armstrong@Dolby.com

1 According to a recent survey, 67% of respondents said it would be appealing or very appealing to have a deeper connection with their favorite artists when listening to music they love. 50% of this group stated they would strongly feel a deeper connection if they could hear more depth, detail, and clarity in the music. Research conducted in November 2019 amongst US general population, ages 16-45.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c10e16c7-9d09-4f74-812f-45c7fcc75e77

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a7b9628-1d57-412a-bfcf-29b0b7b33b5d