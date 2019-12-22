TAYLOR, Texas, Dec. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A fire occurred at the Durcon manufacturing plant, located in Taylor, Texas, on Saturday, December 21st, 2019. The local fire department controlled the situation and extinguished the fire. At the time of the fire, the plant was closed, and no employees were on-site. There have been no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.



“Our immediate focus is on the safety of our people, the local community, and serving our customers,” stated Kent Cook, Vice President, Durcon. “We’re grateful no one was hurt during the fire and appreciate the hard work, dedication and quick response from the Taylor, Hutto, Pflugerville and Round Rock Fire Departments, as well as the Taylor Police Department.”

Further information will be provided when available.

ABOUT DURCON:

Durcon work surfaces, sinks and accessory systems are the materials of choice for harsh laboratory, classroom and research environments due to outstanding chemical-resistance, durability and non-flammability.

The consistent quality of Durcon products is the result of well-engineered designs, superior service and top-notch manufacturing. Plus, Durcon adds value through innovation. We continually fine-tune our product and our process in order to respond to and anticipate the needs of this industry.

Durcon is ISO certified and our products meet the rigorous requirements of GREENGUARD and GREENGUARD for Children and Schools and complies with NSF certification for use in food areas.

Media Contact:

Kent Cook, Vice President

Durcon

512-284-0905

kcook@durcon.com



