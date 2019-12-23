The share buy-back programme runs as from 21 August 2019 and up to and including 31 March 2020. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1,000 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 47/2019 of 30 October 2019. The share buy-back programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of shares
| Average
purchase price
|Transaction value in DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|2,568,152
|215.54
|553,549,198
|16 December 2019
|26,161
|227.98
|5,964,308
|17 December 2019
|26,480
|233.81
|6,191,170
|18 December 2019
|25,555
|242.62
|6,200,072
|19 December 2019
|26,156
|237.40
|6,209,311
|20 December 2019
|24,880
|237.60
|5,911,386
|Accumulated under the programme
|2,697,384
|216.52
|584,025,445
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 2,697,384 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 3.48% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact person: Simon Hagbart Madsen, tel. +45 89 89 71 85.
Jyske Bank
Silkeborg, DENMARK
