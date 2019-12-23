Šiaulių Bankas AB, company code 112025254, domicile address Tilžės st. 149, LT-76348 Šiauliai, Lithuania.

By the decision of the Board Šiaulių Bankas AB on 21 December 2019 redeemed EUR 20 million Bank’s Bond issue (ISIN code LT0000432015 ) prior to its maturity date, i.e. it executed a call option in accordance with the terms and conditions of the bond issue.

All issue bonds were redeemed paying the investors the nominal value of the bonds and accrued outstanding interest.