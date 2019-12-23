Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining

23 December 2019

Vast Resources plc

(“Vast” or the “Company”)

Drilling commences at Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine

Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, is pleased to announce that the Company has, last week, commenced the drilling programme at its Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine “Baita Plai” in Romania. The results of the drilling programme will be used to further define the grades and resource and will support the process of confirming a JORC resource at Baita Plai.

The Company also announces that further to the announcement of 8 April 2019 regarding the Company extending the exercise period of the warrants granted through the 2016 open offer and related placings from 30 June 2019 to 31 December 2019, the Company has further extended the exercise period of these warrants to 30 June 2020.

ABOUT VAST RESOURCES PLC

Vast Resources plc, is an AIM listed mining company with mines in Romania and Zimbabwe focused on the rapid advancement of high quality brownfield projects by recommencing production at previously producing mines in Romania and commencement of the joint venture mining agreement on the Chiadzwa Community Concession Block of the Chiadzwa Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe.

The Company’s portfolio includes an 80% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine in Romania, where work is now currently underway towards developing and recommissioning the mine and the Community Concession Block in Chiadzwa, Zimbabwe.

Vast Resources owns the Manaila Polymetallic Mine in Romania, which was commissioned in 2015, currently on care and maintenance.

