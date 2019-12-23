The Group revenue during the first quarter of FY2020 stood at 21 348 thousand EUR, while during the same period of FY2019 revenue was 19 812 thousand EUR.
Net profit of the Group during the first three months was 1 562 thousand EUR, at the same period last year was 416 thousand EUR.
EBITDA constituted 2 407 thousand EUR, while year ago it stood at 952 thousand EUR.
Additional information:
Chief Financial Officer
Edgaras Kabečius
Phone No: +370 5 2525700
Vilniaus baldai
Vilnius, LITHUANIA
