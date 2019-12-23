OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC

20 December 2019

Amendment: Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Amendment of RNS published at 15:00 on 18 December 2019 - Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the “Company”) announced the allotment and issue of 12,316,135 Ordinary Shares of 10p each at a price of 48.9p per share, however the current NAV of 46.2p was incorrectly used in the allotment calculation. Therefore, the number of shares issued and allotted along with the issued capital and total voting rights of the Company has changed, all the previously announced information remains the same.

The amended announcement as detailed below replaces the incorrect announcement which was made on the 18 December 2019.

18 December 2019

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the “Company”) announces that 11,593,655 Ordinary Shares of 10p each were issued and allotted on 18 December 2019 at a price of 48.9p per share equivalent to the current NAV of 46.2p grossed up by up to 5.5% (as set out in the Prospectus dated 10 May 2019). These shares were issued pursuant to the Offer for Subscription to raise up to £20 million, with an over-allotment facility of £10 million, in the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 tax years.

An application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on or around 06 January 2020.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now 290,861,525 Ordinary 10p Shares.

For further information please contact:

Parisha Kanani

Company Secretary

0203 935 3520