Papendrecht, 23 December 2019



Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis) has been awarded a multi-year contract for the maintenance dredging in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, ensuring the continued safe access to the port. The contract was awarded by the Port of Rotterdam and the Department of Public Works (Rijkswaterstaat) in the Netherlands. The maintenance dredging will take place in the Maasmond/Maasgeul in the access channel and inner port basins of the port. The award criteria included various sustainability metrics, including CO2 reducing measures. The initial contract duration is three years commencing in March 2020, with the use of a mid-sized trailing suction hopper dredger. This may be extended up to five more years through to 2028, subject to innovative and approved sustainability initiatives. This project award is not affected by recently introduced national restrictions related to nitrogen emission.



Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. is a leading global services provider operating in the dredging, maritime infrastructure and maritime services sectors. The company provides creative and innovative all-round solutions to infrastructural challenges in the maritime, coastal and delta regions of the world. With core activities such as coastal defense, riverbank protection and land reclamation Boskalis is able to provide adaptive and mitigating solutions to combat the effects of climate change, such as extreme weather conditions and rising sea levels, as well as delivering solutions for the increasing need for space in coastal and delta regions across the world. The company facilitates the development of offshore energy infrastructure, including renewable wind energy. Boskalis is furthermore active in the construction and maintenance of ports, waterways, access channels and civil infrastructure, thus helping to facilitate trade flows and regional socio-economic development. In addition, Boskalis is a global marine salvage expert and has a number of strategic partnerships in harbor towage and terminal services (Keppel Smit Towage and Smit Lamnalco). With a versatile fleet of more than 700 vessels and floating equipment and 10,000 employees, including associates, Boskalis is creating new horizons around the world.

