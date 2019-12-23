Finanstilsynet has concluded that the preferred resolution option for SpareBank 1 SMN will be recapitalization through bail-in. Pursuant to the Financial institutions act § 20-9, jf. § 20-25, Finanstilsynet have made the following decision:
SpareBank 1 SMN must present a plan for the phase in of MREL-qualifying debt to the Finanstilsynet by 31. mars 2020. The plan should include a reasonable build-up plan to fulfill the requirement by 31. December 2022.
CFO Kjell Fordal +47 905 41 672
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
