In week 51 2019 Eimskip purchased 344,740 of its own shares, at a purchase price of ISK 64,775,343 as further stipulated below:

Date Time No. of shares Share price (rate) Purchase price (ISK) 16.12.2019 09:36:11 68,000 189 12,852,000 17.12.2019 09:33:19 69,185 187.5 12,972,188 18.12.2019 09:43:55 69,185 188 13,006,780 19.12.2019 09:44:10 69,185 187.5 12,972,188 20.12.2019 14:50:06 69,185 187.5 12,972,188 Total 344,740 64,775,343

The trade is in accordance with Eimskip‘s buy-back program as published on Nasdaq Iceland on 1 December 2019.

Eimskip held 3,638,474 own shares prior to the notified transactions, or the equivalent of 1.95% of issued shares in the company, and holds 3,983,214 after them, or the equivalent of 2.13% of issued shares in the company.

In week 51 Eimskip purchased a total of 344,740 company‘s own shares. The total purchase price amounted to ISK 64,775,343 which corresponds to 12.96% of the maximum market value amount according to the buy-back program. Eimskip has bought a total of 945,134 shares in the company amounting to ISK 174,934,073 market value in the buy-back program.

Buy-back under the program will amount to a maximum of 3,125,000 shares and the market value amount will not exceed ISK 500,000,000. The buy-back program is in effect until 24 January 2020, unless the conditions for maximum purchase are met before that time.

The buyback program was executed in accordance with Chapter VIII. of Act No. 2/1995 on Public Limited Companies and Chapter II of the Annex to Regulation No. 630/2005 on Inside Information and Market Abuse, “Trade in own shares under buy-back programmes and the stabilisation of financial instruments.”

For further information please contact Edda Rut Björnsdóttir, head of Marketing & Communication via phone (+354) 825-3399 or investors@eimskip.is