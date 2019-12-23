ANNOUNCEMENT





On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019.

During the second phase of the program running from 26 September 2019 up to 28 February 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 16 December 2019 to 20 December 2019:

Number of

A shares Average purchase

price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 129,352 965,019,839 16 December 2019 617 9,537.0000 5,884,329 17 December 2019 617 9,358.2833 5,774,061 18 December 2019 720 9,194.0143 6,619,690 19 December 2019 607 9,064.3898 5,502,085 20 December 2019 566 9,066.1273 5,131,428 Accumulated in second phase of the program 44,407 365,124,266 Accumulated under the program 132,479 993,931,431 Number of

B shares Average purchase

price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated last announcement 517,443 4,103,491,756 16 December 2019 2,460 10,203.0133 25,099,413 17 December 2019 2,460 9,991.1707 24,578,280 18 December 2019 3,116 9,841.1432 30,665,002 19 December 2019 2,345 9,634.1692 22,592,127 20 December 2019 2,128 9,626.3914 20,484,961 Accumulated in second phase of the program 177,624 1,556,042,385 Accumulated under the program 529,952 4,226,911,538

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 132,479 A shares and 580,758 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.43% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 23 December 2019



Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901





