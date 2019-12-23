ANNOUNCEMENT
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019.
During the second phase of the program running from 26 September 2019 up to 28 February 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 16 December 2019 to 20 December 2019:
| Number of
A shares
| Average purchase
price A shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|129,352
|965,019,839
|16 December 2019
|617
|9,537.0000
|5,884,329
|17 December 2019
|617
|9,358.2833
|5,774,061
|18 December 2019
|720
|9,194.0143
|6,619,690
|19 December 2019
|607
|9,064.3898
|5,502,085
|20 December 2019
|566
|9,066.1273
|5,131,428
|Accumulated in second phase of the program
|44,407
|365,124,266
|Accumulated under the program
|132,479
|993,931,431
| Number of
B shares
| Average purchase
price B shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated last announcement
|517,443
|4,103,491,756
|16 December 2019
|2,460
|10,203.0133
|25,099,413
|17 December 2019
|2,460
|9,991.1707
|24,578,280
|18 December 2019
|3,116
|9,841.1432
|30,665,002
|19 December 2019
|2,345
|9,634.1692
|22,592,127
|20 December 2019
|2,128
|9,626.3914
|20,484,961
|Accumulated in second phase of the program
|177,624
|1,556,042,385
|Accumulated under the program
|529,952
|4,226,911,538
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 132,479 A shares and 580,758 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.43% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 23 December 2019
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
Formats available: