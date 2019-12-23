23 December 2019

Announcement no. 82/2019

Alm. Brand – Weekly report on share buybacks

In the period 16 December 2019 to 20 December 2019, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 2.9 million as part of the share buyback programme announced on 5 February 2019. Of the total share buyback programme of up to DKK 235 million, ordinary share buybacks account for up to DKK 200 million, while DKK 35 million is bought for purposes of the group’s share-based remuneration programme as announced 11 December 2018. The share buyback programme is expected to run until the end of March 2020.

In aggregate, shares of DKK 181.1 million have been bought back, equivalent to 80.0% of the overall programme. Out of the total share buyback, an amount of DKK 175.4 million relates to the ordinary share buyback of up to DKK 200 million, equivalent to a total of 87.7% of this programme.

Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made in week 51:

Date No. of

shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value

(DKK) 16 December 2019 10,998 59.11 650,092 17 December 2019 9,898 58.91 583,091 18 December 2019 9,898 59.14 585,368 19 December 2019 9,898 58.83 582,299 20 December 2019 8,798 59.15 520,402 Accumulated during the period 49,490 59.03 2.921,252 Accumulated under the share buyback programme 3,344,327 56.25 188,132,402

Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, also referred to as the Market Abuse Regulation.

Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 3,341,123 own shares, equivalent to 2.1% of the share capital.

Transactional data relating to share buybacks are provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investor Relations Manager Mikael Bo Larsen, on tel. +45 51438002.





Detailed transaction data

16 December 2019 17 December 2019 18 December 2019 19 December 2019 20 December 2019 Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK XCSE 10.998 59,11 9.898 58,91 9.898 59,14 9.898 58,83 8.798 59,15 TRQX 0 0 0 0 0 TRQM 0 0 0 0 0 BATE 0 0 0 0 0 BATD 0 0 0 0 0 CHIX 0 0 0 0 0 CHID 0 0 0 0 0 Total 10.998 59,11 9.898 58,91 9.898 59,14 9.898 58,83 8.798 59,15





16 December 2019 Volume Price Venue Time CET 10.998 59,11 33 59,25 XCSE 20191216 9:01:01.752000 3 59,25 XCSE 20191216 9:01:01.752000 368 59,10 XCSE 20191216 9:30:28.719000 18 58,90 XCSE 20191216 9:59:34.057000 55 58,90 XCSE 20191216 9:59:34.057000 296 58,90 XCSE 20191216 9:59:34.057000 370 58,70 XCSE 20191216 10:34:51.039000 132 58,70 XCSE 20191216 10:34:51.039000 141 58,90 XCSE 20191216 12:33:54.018000 118 58,90 XCSE 20191216 12:33:54.029000 137 58,90 XCSE 20191216 12:33:54.029000 603 59,15 XCSE 20191216 13:33:05.480000 597 59,10 XCSE 20191216 13:50:21.657000 486 59,20 XCSE 20191216 15:04:03.075000 1.643 59,30 XCSE 20191216 15:57:09.222455 5.998 59,11 XCSE 20191216 16:11:14.522447





17 December 2019 Volume Price Venue Time CET 9.898 58,91 1 59,20 XCSE 20191217 9:20:54.158000 35 59,20 XCSE 20191217 9:20:54.158000 166 58,85 XCSE 20191217 9:31:58.178000 100 58,85 XCSE 20191217 9:32:03.219000 121 58,85 XCSE 20191217 9:32:03.219000 386 58,75 XCSE 20191217 10:18:04.865000 432 58,90 XCSE 20191217 10:57:28.116000 240 58,95 XCSE 20191217 11:20:01.670000 129 58,95 XCSE 20191217 11:20:01.670000 81 59,05 XCSE 20191217 12:48:03.229000 316 59,05 XCSE 20191217 12:48:03.229000 181 58,90 XCSE 20191217 13:37:57.011000 62 58,90 XCSE 20191217 13:37:57.011000 35 58,90 XCSE 20191217 13:37:57.011000 94 58,90 XCSE 20191217 13:37:59.349000 122 58,95 XCSE 20191217 14:24:46.411000 423 58,95 XCSE 20191217 14:24:46.411000 361 58,90 XCSE 20191217 15:28:54.413000 368 58,85 XCSE 20191217 15:48:12.466000 373 58,95 XCSE 20191217 16:16:19.776000 474 58,95 XCSE 20191217 16:40:25.962061 5.398 58,91 XCSE 20191217 16:44:59.436016





18 December 2019 Volume Price Venue Time CET 9.898 59,14 35 58,90 XCSE 20191218 9:03:33.763000 451 59,05 XCSE 20191218 9:43:51.554000 366 59,30 XCSE 20191218 10:11:00.533000 385 59,10 XCSE 20191218 10:57:10.792000 372 59,10 XCSE 20191218 11:24:28.078000 444 59,30 XCSE 20191218 12:43:07.984000 367 59,15 XCSE 20191218 13:13:58.616000 367 59,15 XCSE 20191218 14:37:36.268000 371 59,10 XCSE 20191218 15:30:31.464000 185 59,05 XCSE 20191218 15:30:35.270000 520 59,15 XCSE 20191218 15:57:22.250000 637 59,10 XCSE 20191218 16:08:47.179563 5.398 59,14 XCSE 20191218 16:38:49.878265





19 December 2019 Volume Price Venue Time CET 9.898 58,83 116 58,75 XCSE 20191219 9:19:52.134251 117 58,75 XCSE 20191219 9:19:52.134283 22 58,75 XCSE 20191219 9:30:31.400440 109 58,75 XCSE 20191219 9:30:31.400485 108 58,75 XCSE 20191219 9:30:31.400571 28 58,75 XCSE 20191219 9:30:31.400577 275 58,75 XCSE 20191219 9:35:39.763244 725 58,75 XCSE 20191219 9:35:39.763292 349 58,85 XCSE 20191219 10:34:50.073000 346 58,85 XCSE 20191219 11:17:17.650000 352 58,80 XCSE 20191219 12:44:54.114000 348 58,75 XCSE 20191219 13:05:14.927000 482 58,90 XCSE 20191219 14:32:50.001000 20 58,95 XCSE 20191219 15:41:58.039000 328 58,95 XCSE 20191219 15:41:58.039000 17 58,90 XCSE 20191219 16:01:16.020000 5 58,90 XCSE 20191219 16:01:16.020000 341 58,90 XCSE 20191219 16:01:16.020000 412 58,90 XCSE 20191219 16:05:16.047252 5.398 58,83 XCSE 20191219 16:35:34.899767





20 December 2019 Volume Price Venue Time CET 8.798 59,15 34 58,80 XCSE 20191220 9:01:02.773000 373 59,10 XCSE 20191220 9:50:11.960000 343 59,15 XCSE 20191220 10:13:20.080000 364 59,00 XCSE 20191220 10:51:37.629000 367 59,10 XCSE 20191220 12:02:49.488000 11 59,00 XCSE 20191220 12:42:40.930000 93 59,00 XCSE 20191220 12:43:22.588000 206 59,00 XCSE 20191220 12:56:03.523000 352 59,05 XCSE 20191220 13:19:54.605000 378 59,05 XCSE 20191220 14:31:11.900000 147 59,30 XCSE 20191220 15:33:14.027000 423 59,30 XCSE 20191220 15:37:30.947000 351 59,30 XCSE 20191220 16:00:01.250000 558 59,30 XCSE 20191220 16:23:17.564429 4.798 59,15 XCSE 20191220 16:54:34.705057

