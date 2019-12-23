23 December 2019
Announcement no. 82/2019

Alm. Brand – Weekly report on share buybacks

In the period 16 December 2019 to 20 December 2019, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 2.9 million as part of the share buyback programme announced on 5 February 2019. Of the total share buyback programme of up to DKK 235 million, ordinary share buybacks account for up to DKK 200 million, while DKK 35 million is bought for purposes of the group’s share-based remuneration programme as announced 11 December 2018. The share buyback programme is expected to run until the end of March 2020.

In aggregate, shares of DKK 181.1 million have been bought back, equivalent to 80.0% of the overall programme. Out of the total share buyback, an amount of DKK 175.4 million relates to the ordinary share buyback of up to DKK 200 million, equivalent to a total of 87.7% of this programme.

Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made in week 51:

DateNo. of
shares		Average purchase price (DKK)Transaction value
 (DKK)
16 December 201910,99859.11650,092
17 December 20199,89858.91583,091
18 December 20199,89859.14585,368
19 December 20199,89858.83582,299
20 December 20198,79859.15520,402
Accumulated during the period49,49059.032.921,252
Accumulated under the share buyback programme3,344,32756.25188,132,402

Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, also referred to as the Market Abuse Regulation.

Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 3,341,123 own shares, equivalent to 2.1% of the share capital.

Transactional data relating to share buybacks are provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investor Relations Manager Mikael Bo Larsen, on tel. +45 51438002.


Detailed transaction data

 16 December 2019 17 December 2019 18 December 2019 19 December 2019 20 December 2019
 Number of sharesVWAP DKK Number of sharesVWAP DKK Number of sharesVWAP DKK Number of sharesVWAP DKK Number of sharesVWAP DKK
XCSE10.99859,11 9.89858,91 9.89859,14 9.89858,83 8.79859,15
TRQX0  0  0  0  0 
TRQM0  0  0  0  0 
BATE0  0  0  0  0 
BATD0  0  0  0  0 
CHIX0  0  0  0  0 
CHID0  0  0  0  0 
Total10.99859,11 9.89858,91 9.89859,14 9.89858,83 8.79859,15


16 December 2019
VolumePriceVenueTime CET
10.99859,11  
3359,25XCSE20191216 9:01:01.752000
359,25XCSE20191216 9:01:01.752000
36859,10XCSE20191216 9:30:28.719000
1858,90XCSE20191216 9:59:34.057000
5558,90XCSE20191216 9:59:34.057000
29658,90XCSE20191216 9:59:34.057000
37058,70XCSE20191216 10:34:51.039000
13258,70XCSE20191216 10:34:51.039000
14158,90XCSE20191216 12:33:54.018000
11858,90XCSE20191216 12:33:54.029000
13758,90XCSE20191216 12:33:54.029000
60359,15XCSE20191216 13:33:05.480000
59759,10XCSE20191216 13:50:21.657000
48659,20XCSE20191216 15:04:03.075000
1.64359,30XCSE20191216 15:57:09.222455
5.99859,11XCSE20191216 16:11:14.522447


17 December 2019
VolumePriceVenueTime CET
9.89858,91  
159,20XCSE20191217 9:20:54.158000
3559,20XCSE20191217 9:20:54.158000
16658,85XCSE20191217 9:31:58.178000
10058,85XCSE20191217 9:32:03.219000
12158,85XCSE20191217 9:32:03.219000
38658,75XCSE20191217 10:18:04.865000
43258,90XCSE20191217 10:57:28.116000
24058,95XCSE20191217 11:20:01.670000
12958,95XCSE20191217 11:20:01.670000
8159,05XCSE20191217 12:48:03.229000
31659,05XCSE20191217 12:48:03.229000
18158,90XCSE20191217 13:37:57.011000
6258,90XCSE20191217 13:37:57.011000
3558,90XCSE20191217 13:37:57.011000
9458,90XCSE20191217 13:37:59.349000
12258,95XCSE20191217 14:24:46.411000
42358,95XCSE20191217 14:24:46.411000
36158,90XCSE20191217 15:28:54.413000
36858,85XCSE20191217 15:48:12.466000
37358,95XCSE20191217 16:16:19.776000
47458,95XCSE20191217 16:40:25.962061
5.39858,91XCSE20191217 16:44:59.436016


18 December 2019
VolumePriceVenueTime CET
9.89859,14  
3558,90XCSE20191218 9:03:33.763000
45159,05XCSE20191218 9:43:51.554000
36659,30XCSE20191218 10:11:00.533000
38559,10XCSE20191218 10:57:10.792000
37259,10XCSE20191218 11:24:28.078000
44459,30XCSE20191218 12:43:07.984000
36759,15XCSE20191218 13:13:58.616000
36759,15XCSE20191218 14:37:36.268000
37159,10XCSE20191218 15:30:31.464000
18559,05XCSE20191218 15:30:35.270000
52059,15XCSE20191218 15:57:22.250000
63759,10XCSE20191218 16:08:47.179563
5.39859,14XCSE20191218 16:38:49.878265


19 December 2019
VolumePriceVenueTime CET
9.89858,83  
11658,75XCSE20191219 9:19:52.134251
11758,75XCSE20191219 9:19:52.134283
2258,75XCSE20191219 9:30:31.400440
10958,75XCSE20191219 9:30:31.400485
10858,75XCSE20191219 9:30:31.400571
2858,75XCSE20191219 9:30:31.400577
27558,75XCSE20191219 9:35:39.763244
72558,75XCSE20191219 9:35:39.763292
34958,85XCSE20191219 10:34:50.073000
34658,85XCSE20191219 11:17:17.650000
35258,80XCSE20191219 12:44:54.114000
34858,75XCSE20191219 13:05:14.927000
48258,90XCSE20191219 14:32:50.001000
2058,95XCSE20191219 15:41:58.039000
32858,95XCSE20191219 15:41:58.039000
1758,90XCSE20191219 16:01:16.020000
558,90XCSE20191219 16:01:16.020000
34158,90XCSE20191219 16:01:16.020000
41258,90XCSE20191219 16:05:16.047252
5.39858,83XCSE20191219 16:35:34.899767


20 December 2019
VolumePriceVenueTime CET
8.79859,15  
3458,80XCSE20191220 9:01:02.773000
37359,10XCSE20191220 9:50:11.960000
34359,15XCSE20191220 10:13:20.080000
36459,00XCSE20191220 10:51:37.629000
36759,10XCSE20191220 12:02:49.488000
1159,00XCSE20191220 12:42:40.930000
9359,00XCSE20191220 12:43:22.588000
20659,00XCSE20191220 12:56:03.523000
35259,05XCSE20191220 13:19:54.605000
37859,05XCSE20191220 14:31:11.900000
14759,30XCSE20191220 15:33:14.027000
42359,30XCSE20191220 15:37:30.947000
35159,30XCSE20191220 16:00:01.250000
55859,30XCSE20191220 16:23:17.564429
4.79859,15XCSE20191220 16:54:34.705057

Attachment