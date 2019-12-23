23 December 2019
Announcement no. 82/2019
Alm. Brand – Weekly report on share buybacks
In the period 16 December 2019 to 20 December 2019, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 2.9 million as part of the share buyback programme announced on 5 February 2019. Of the total share buyback programme of up to DKK 235 million, ordinary share buybacks account for up to DKK 200 million, while DKK 35 million is bought for purposes of the group’s share-based remuneration programme as announced 11 December 2018. The share buyback programme is expected to run until the end of March 2020.
In aggregate, shares of DKK 181.1 million have been bought back, equivalent to 80.0% of the overall programme. Out of the total share buyback, an amount of DKK 175.4 million relates to the ordinary share buyback of up to DKK 200 million, equivalent to a total of 87.7% of this programme.
Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made in week 51:
|Date
|No. of
shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value
(DKK)
|16 December 2019
|10,998
|59.11
|650,092
|17 December 2019
|9,898
|58.91
|583,091
|18 December 2019
|9,898
|59.14
|585,368
|19 December 2019
|9,898
|58.83
|582,299
|20 December 2019
|8,798
|59.15
|520,402
|Accumulated during the period
|49,490
|59.03
|2.921,252
|Accumulated under the share buyback programme
|3,344,327
|56.25
|188,132,402
Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, also referred to as the Market Abuse Regulation.
Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 3,341,123 own shares, equivalent to 2.1% of the share capital.
Transactional data relating to share buybacks are provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investor Relations Manager Mikael Bo Larsen, on tel. +45 51438002.
Detailed transaction data
|16 December 2019
|17 December 2019
|18 December 2019
|19 December 2019
|20 December 2019
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|XCSE
|10.998
|59,11
|9.898
|58,91
|9.898
|59,14
|9.898
|58,83
|8.798
|59,15
|TRQX
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TRQM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BATE
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BATD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CHIX
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CHID
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Total
|10.998
|59,11
|9.898
|58,91
|9.898
|59,14
|9.898
|58,83
|8.798
|59,15
|16 December 2019
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|10.998
|59,11
|33
|59,25
|XCSE
|20191216 9:01:01.752000
|3
|59,25
|XCSE
|20191216 9:01:01.752000
|368
|59,10
|XCSE
|20191216 9:30:28.719000
|18
|58,90
|XCSE
|20191216 9:59:34.057000
|55
|58,90
|XCSE
|20191216 9:59:34.057000
|296
|58,90
|XCSE
|20191216 9:59:34.057000
|370
|58,70
|XCSE
|20191216 10:34:51.039000
|132
|58,70
|XCSE
|20191216 10:34:51.039000
|141
|58,90
|XCSE
|20191216 12:33:54.018000
|118
|58,90
|XCSE
|20191216 12:33:54.029000
|137
|58,90
|XCSE
|20191216 12:33:54.029000
|603
|59,15
|XCSE
|20191216 13:33:05.480000
|597
|59,10
|XCSE
|20191216 13:50:21.657000
|486
|59,20
|XCSE
|20191216 15:04:03.075000
|1.643
|59,30
|XCSE
|20191216 15:57:09.222455
|5.998
|59,11
|XCSE
|20191216 16:11:14.522447
|17 December 2019
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|9.898
|58,91
|1
|59,20
|XCSE
|20191217 9:20:54.158000
|35
|59,20
|XCSE
|20191217 9:20:54.158000
|166
|58,85
|XCSE
|20191217 9:31:58.178000
|100
|58,85
|XCSE
|20191217 9:32:03.219000
|121
|58,85
|XCSE
|20191217 9:32:03.219000
|386
|58,75
|XCSE
|20191217 10:18:04.865000
|432
|58,90
|XCSE
|20191217 10:57:28.116000
|240
|58,95
|XCSE
|20191217 11:20:01.670000
|129
|58,95
|XCSE
|20191217 11:20:01.670000
|81
|59,05
|XCSE
|20191217 12:48:03.229000
|316
|59,05
|XCSE
|20191217 12:48:03.229000
|181
|58,90
|XCSE
|20191217 13:37:57.011000
|62
|58,90
|XCSE
|20191217 13:37:57.011000
|35
|58,90
|XCSE
|20191217 13:37:57.011000
|94
|58,90
|XCSE
|20191217 13:37:59.349000
|122
|58,95
|XCSE
|20191217 14:24:46.411000
|423
|58,95
|XCSE
|20191217 14:24:46.411000
|361
|58,90
|XCSE
|20191217 15:28:54.413000
|368
|58,85
|XCSE
|20191217 15:48:12.466000
|373
|58,95
|XCSE
|20191217 16:16:19.776000
|474
|58,95
|XCSE
|20191217 16:40:25.962061
|5.398
|58,91
|XCSE
|20191217 16:44:59.436016
|18 December 2019
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|9.898
|59,14
|35
|58,90
|XCSE
|20191218 9:03:33.763000
|451
|59,05
|XCSE
|20191218 9:43:51.554000
|366
|59,30
|XCSE
|20191218 10:11:00.533000
|385
|59,10
|XCSE
|20191218 10:57:10.792000
|372
|59,10
|XCSE
|20191218 11:24:28.078000
|444
|59,30
|XCSE
|20191218 12:43:07.984000
|367
|59,15
|XCSE
|20191218 13:13:58.616000
|367
|59,15
|XCSE
|20191218 14:37:36.268000
|371
|59,10
|XCSE
|20191218 15:30:31.464000
|185
|59,05
|XCSE
|20191218 15:30:35.270000
|520
|59,15
|XCSE
|20191218 15:57:22.250000
|637
|59,10
|XCSE
|20191218 16:08:47.179563
|5.398
|59,14
|XCSE
|20191218 16:38:49.878265
|19 December 2019
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|9.898
|58,83
|116
|58,75
|XCSE
|20191219 9:19:52.134251
|117
|58,75
|XCSE
|20191219 9:19:52.134283
|22
|58,75
|XCSE
|20191219 9:30:31.400440
|109
|58,75
|XCSE
|20191219 9:30:31.400485
|108
|58,75
|XCSE
|20191219 9:30:31.400571
|28
|58,75
|XCSE
|20191219 9:30:31.400577
|275
|58,75
|XCSE
|20191219 9:35:39.763244
|725
|58,75
|XCSE
|20191219 9:35:39.763292
|349
|58,85
|XCSE
|20191219 10:34:50.073000
|346
|58,85
|XCSE
|20191219 11:17:17.650000
|352
|58,80
|XCSE
|20191219 12:44:54.114000
|348
|58,75
|XCSE
|20191219 13:05:14.927000
|482
|58,90
|XCSE
|20191219 14:32:50.001000
|20
|58,95
|XCSE
|20191219 15:41:58.039000
|328
|58,95
|XCSE
|20191219 15:41:58.039000
|17
|58,90
|XCSE
|20191219 16:01:16.020000
|5
|58,90
|XCSE
|20191219 16:01:16.020000
|341
|58,90
|XCSE
|20191219 16:01:16.020000
|412
|58,90
|XCSE
|20191219 16:05:16.047252
|5.398
|58,83
|XCSE
|20191219 16:35:34.899767
|20 December 2019
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|8.798
|59,15
|34
|58,80
|XCSE
|20191220 9:01:02.773000
|373
|59,10
|XCSE
|20191220 9:50:11.960000
|343
|59,15
|XCSE
|20191220 10:13:20.080000
|364
|59,00
|XCSE
|20191220 10:51:37.629000
|367
|59,10
|XCSE
|20191220 12:02:49.488000
|11
|59,00
|XCSE
|20191220 12:42:40.930000
|93
|59,00
|XCSE
|20191220 12:43:22.588000
|206
|59,00
|XCSE
|20191220 12:56:03.523000
|352
|59,05
|XCSE
|20191220 13:19:54.605000
|378
|59,05
|XCSE
|20191220 14:31:11.900000
|147
|59,30
|XCSE
|20191220 15:33:14.027000
|423
|59,30
|XCSE
|20191220 15:37:30.947000
|351
|59,30
|XCSE
|20191220 16:00:01.250000
|558
|59,30
|XCSE
|20191220 16:23:17.564429
|4.798
|59,15
|XCSE
|20191220 16:54:34.705057
