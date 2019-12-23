Dublin, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dairy Testing - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Dairy Testing market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.1%



Safety Testing, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.4 Billion by the year 2025, Safety Testing will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$92 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$79.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Safety Testing will reach a market size of US$234.2 Million by the close of the analysis period.



As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$719.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio.

Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include:

ALS Ltd.

AsureQuality

Bureau Veritas Group

Eurofins Scientific

Intertek Group PLC

Merieux NutriSciences Corporation

Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

Neogen Corporation

Romer Labs, Inc.

SGS SA

Tuv Nord Group

Tuv Sud AG

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Dairy Testing Market to Register Moderate Growth

Safety Testing is anticipated to Register Fastest Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Dairy Testing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



A Prelude into Leading Players

Market Share of Dairy Testing Worldwide Market by Leading Players-2018

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Increase in Foodborne Illness Outbreaks to Drive Market Growth

Number of Foodborne Illness Outbreaks in the US: 1998-2017

Impact of Globalization on Dairy Trade to Drive Market Growth

Stringent Quality and Safety Regulations for Food to Bolster Demand for Dairy Testing Market

A Prelude into Milk Quality Testing

With Various Benefits Associated with Milk Testing, the Demand for Dairy Testing Market is expected to Grow

Milk Testing to Enhance Dairy Herd

Milk Bacteria Test Avoids Wastage in Dairy Production

Milk Quality Testing: To Enhance Dairy Products Shelf Life

Select List of Qualitative Tests for Milk and Milk Products

New Introductions/ Innovations to Bode-Well for Market Growth

Adoption of Advanced Technologies for Dairy Testing to Provide Opportunities

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xw9mxr





