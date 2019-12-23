Dublin, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insulin Pumps and Accessories Global Market - Forecast To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Insulin pumps and accessories are class of medical devices used for administering insulin in a controlled, precise and automated manner.

These devices used in the treatment of diabetes mellitus know as continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion, these insulin systems help in avoiding medical errors which would lead to serious life-threatening circumstances or even sometimes to death of a patient.



Insulin pumps & accessories market is segmented on the basis of products, applications, end-users and geography.

The insulin pumps & accessories products market is segmented into insulin pumps, consumables, among them insulin pumps held the largest share of the market in 2019 and are expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026.



Geographically, North America is the largest market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

The APAC region is the fastest growing region and is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 presenting an array of opportunities for growth and is likely to get the attention of new investors in the insulin pumps & accessories market. Growth in the Asian market is attributed to rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases and government initiatives in establishing innovative technologies and demand for sophisticated medical services.



The insulin pumps & accessories market is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026.

Increase in the prevalence of diabetes, technological advancements, adoption of insulin pumps over traditional methods and advantages of insulin pumps over the injections and pens are the factors driving the market growth. The increasing trend for wireless insulin pumps, emergence of smart pumps and market expansion in emerging nations and product approvals are expected to offer potential opportunities.



However, various factors like, high cost, patient safety risks and medication errors associated with insulin pumps, lack of cyber-security in wireless insulin pumps limit the growth of insulin pumps & accessories global market.



The insulin pumps & accessories global market is a highly competitive market and all the existing players in this market are involved in developing new and advanced products to maintain their market shares.



Major players in insulin pumps & accessories market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Insulet Corporation (U.S.), Medtronic PLC (Ireland), Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (U.S.), Valeritas Holdings Inc. (U.S.) and Ypsomed Holdings AG (Switzerland).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction



3 Market Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Factors Influencing Market

3.3.1 Drivers And Opportunities

3.3.1.1 The Global Rise In The Prevalence And Incidence Of Diabetes

3.3.1.2 Increase In The Use Of Insulin Pumps In-Home Care Settings And Disadvantages Of Conventional Methods Over Insulin Pumps.

3.3.1.3 Increasing Distribution Agreements, Partnerships And Collaboration Activities

3.3.1.4 Increase In Product Approvals

3.3.2 Restrains And Threats

3.3.2.1 High Cost Of The Continuous Subcutaneous Insulin Infusion Therapy(Csii)

3.3.2.2 Inadequate Reimbursement

3.3.2.3 Increased Product Recalls

3.3.2.4 Privacy Concern And Safety Issues Associated With Insulin Pumps

3.3.2.5 Stringent Regulatory Requirements For New Products

3.4 Regulatory Affairs

3.4.1 International Organization For Standardization

3.4.1.1 Iso:9001: 2015 Quality Management System

3.4.1.2 Iso:13485 Medical Devices 47

3.4.2 U.S.

3.4.3 Canada

3.4.4 Europe

3.4.5 India

3.4.6 China

3.4.7 Japan

3.5 Clinical Trials

3.6 Product Recalls

3.7 Porter'S Five Force Analysis

3.7.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.7.2 Threat Of Substitutes

3.7.3 Rivalry Among Existing Competitors

3.7.4 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

3.7.5 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.8 Supply Chain Analysis

3.9 Market Share Analysis By Major Players

3.9.1 Insulin Pumps And Accessories Market Share Analysis

3.10 Number Of Units Sold

3.11 Market Penetration



4 Insulin Pumps And Accessories Global Market, By Products

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Insulin Pumps

4.2.1 Tethered Insulin Pump

4.2.2 Patch Insulin Pump

4.3 Consumables



5 Insulin Pumps And Accessories Global Market, By Application

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Type 1 Diabetes

5.3 Type 2 Diabetes



6 Insulin Pumps And Accessories Global Market, By End-User

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hospitals

6.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

6.4 Home Healthcare

6.5 Others



7 Insulin Pumps And Accessories Market By Region



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Approval

8.3 Agreements, Parternerships And Collaborations

8.4 New Product Launch

8.5 Others



9 Major Companies

9.1 Debiotech S.A.

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Financials

9.1.3 Product Portfolio

9.1.4 Key Developments

9.1.5 Business Strategy

9.1.6 Swot Analysis

9.2 Diabeloop S.A.

9.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag.

9.4 Insulet Corporation

9.5 Medtronic Plc

9.6 Microport Scientific Corporation

9.7 Sooil Development Co. Ltd.

9.8 Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

9.9 Valeritas Holdings Inc.

9.10 Ypsomed Holding Ag.



