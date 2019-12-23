OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC (the 'Company')

23 December 2019

PURCHASE OF OWN SECURITIES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Octopus Apollo VCT plc announces that on 19 December 2019 the Company purchased for cancellation 724,648 Ordinary Shares of 10p each at a price of 43.0 pence per share.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now 290,136,877 Ordinary 10p Shares.

For further information please contact:

Parisha Kanani

Company Secretary

020 3935 3520