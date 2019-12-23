OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC (the 'Company')
23 December 2019
PURCHASE OF OWN SECURITIES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS
Octopus Apollo VCT plc announces that on 19 December 2019 the Company purchased for cancellation 724,648 Ordinary Shares of 10p each at a price of 43.0 pence per share.
The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now 290,136,877 Ordinary 10p Shares.
For further information please contact:
Parisha Kanani
Company Secretary
020 3935 3520
Octopus Apollo VCT plc
London, UNITED KINGDOM