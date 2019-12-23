Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
Other stakeholders

Date         23.12.2019

Conclusion of the share buy-back programme

As indicated below, the second and last part of the share buy-back programme totalling DKK 190 million has now been fully exercised. Shares were bought in the period from 8 August 2019 up to and including 20 December 2019.

The share buy-back programme was implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the Safe Harbour regulation.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in the period from the last announcement until conclusion.

 

 

Date		 

Number of shares		 

Average purchase price (DKK)		Total purchased under the programme (DKK)
Total in accordance with the last announcement211,500440.35 

93,134,362
16 December 20192,400503.201,207,680
17 December 20192,800503.371,409,436
18 December 20193,000511.711,535,130
19 December 20193,000512.701,538,100
20 December 20192,300509.071,170,861
Total under the second part of DKK 100 million of the share buy-back programme in the period 8 August 2019 to 20 December 2019225,000444.4299,995,569
Total under the first part of DKK 90 million of the share buy-back programme in the period 21 March 2019 to 31 July 2019 

 

 

 

208,475		 

 

 

 

431.70		 

 

 

 

89,999,114
Total under the DKK 190 million share buy-back programme in the period 21 March 2019 to 20 December 2019433,475438.31189,994,683

With the transactions stated above and after the conclusion of the share buy-back programme, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns 433,475 own shares (excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers) corresponding to 1.5% of the bank’s share capital.

Cancellation of the bought back shares will be recommended at the bank’s annual general meeting in March 2020.

In accordance with the above regulation etc., details of the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this company announcement.

Yours sincerely,
Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker
CEO


Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days

VolumePriceVenueTime CET
62504XCSE20191216 10:58:15.758000
41504XCSE20191216 12:00:11.297000
63504XCSE20191216 12:00:12.939000
71504XCSE20191216 12:00:57.119000
14504XCSE20191216 12:00:57.121000
58504XCSE20191216 12:04:32.163000
5504XCSE20191216 12:06:29.884000
10504XCSE20191216 12:10:33.569000
32504XCSE20191216 12:18:21.416000
116504XCSE20191216 12:18:21.416000
40503XCSE20191216 12:18:50.459000
215503XCSE20191216 12:18:50.459000
28503XCSE20191216 12:46:44.609000
61503XCSE20191216 12:47:46.208000
15503XCSE20191216 13:25:54.126000
56503XCSE20191216 13:44:40.111000
37503XCSE20191216 13:51:30.236000
153503XCSE20191216 14:00:43.613000
6503XCSE20191216 14:36:29.788000
125503XCSE20191216 15:06:52.097000
19503XCSE20191216 15:06:52.097000
49503XCSE20191216 15:06:52.097000
14503XCSE20191216 15:30:19.724000
66503XCSE20191216 15:30:19.724000
125503XCSE20191216 15:30:19.724000
41503XCSE20191216 15:30:19.724000
98503XCSE20191216 15:43:52.392000
7503XCSE20191216 15:43:52.392000
89503XCSE20191216 15:43:52.392000
42503XCSE20191216 15:57:10.279684
7503XCSE20191216 15:57:10.279684
137503XCSE20191216 15:57:10.279684
102503XCSE20191216 15:57:10.279684
100503XCSE20191216 15:57:10.303895
46503XCSE20191216 15:57:10.335935
54503XCSE20191216 15:57:10.352594
196503XCSE20191216 15:57:10.352594
6499XCSE20191217 9:01:32.475000
75504XCSE20191217 9:07:12.130000
11504XCSE20191217 9:07:12.130000
39504XCSE20191217 9:29:57.627000
56504XCSE20191217 9:33:07.207000
64504XCSE20191217 9:39:11.093000
40502XCSE20191217 9:48:11.150000
11502XCSE20191217 9:53:53.769000
19502XCSE20191217 9:53:53.769000
82501XCSE20191217 10:00:37.127000
28501XCSE20191217 10:00:37.127000
74501XCSE20191217 10:19:42.431000
6501XCSE20191217 11:30:05.477000
106501XCSE20191217 11:30:05.477000
163501XCSE20191217 11:39:14.412000
95501XCSE20191217 11:39:14.412000
125501XCSE20191217 11:39:14.412000
38501XCSE20191217 11:39:14.412000
25501XCSE20191217 12:23:15.253000
39501XCSE20191217 12:28:37.559000
72501XCSE20191217 12:28:51.592000
69501XCSE20191217 12:29:03.873000
127504XCSE20191217 13:11:25.104000
500504,5XCSE20191217 14:54:56.316688
38505XCSE20191217 16:43:36.462345
892505XCSE20191217 16:43:36.462345
100513XCSE20191218 10:20:37.799729
200513XCSE20191218 10:20:37.799729
200510XCSE20191218 11:47:38.289059
300510XCSE20191218 12:06:13.729690
50510XCSE20191218 12:13:05.022150
450510XCSE20191218 12:13:05.022150
300510XCSE20191218 12:30:13.430103
400510XCSE20191218 12:31:00.955308
200511XCSE20191218 12:43:32.671726
300511XCSE20191218 12:57:07.134310
6515XCSE20191218 13:16:19.186000
80517XCSE20191218 13:54:51.319000
65517XCSE20191218 14:54:51.653000
125519XCSE20191218 15:36:57.533000
73518XCSE20191218 15:37:03.975000
66517XCSE20191218 16:01:04.251000
80517CHIX20191218 16:19:22.561527
5517CHIX20191218 16:19:22.561527
85516XCSE20191218 16:21:52.849066
125515XCSE20191219 9:06:18.823256
175515XCSE20191219 9:11:58.945481
100514XCSE20191219 9:42:48.122528
69513XCSE20191219 11:08:11.971000
1514XCSE20191219 11:31:15.113000
142514XCSE20191219 11:31:15.113000
17513XCSE20191219 13:16:48.144000
50513XCSE20191219 14:22:00.209000
200513XCSE20191219 14:32:01.827894
250512XCSE20191219 14:32:19.654072
300512XCSE20191219 15:38:34.610639
371513XCSE20191219 15:55:15.735069
800512XCSE20191219 16:11:26.641361
400512XCSE20191219 16:42:53.151877
22510XCSE20191220 9:07:15.835000
34510XCSE20191220 9:10:43.433000
17510XCSE20191220 9:48:09.801000
52510XCSE20191220 9:49:21.769000
188509XCSE20191220 10:51:12.244000
157508XCSE20191220 10:52:33.364000
81508XCSE20191220 10:52:33.364000
27508XCSE20191220 12:18:25.114000
126509XCSE20191220 13:27:20.715000
61509XCSE20191220 13:28:46.053000
22509XCSE20191220 13:28:46.053000
88509XCSE20191220 13:30:23.493000
123509XCSE20191220 13:32:03.129000
61509XCSE20191220 13:32:03.129000
70509XCSE20191220 15:10:58.029000
47509XCSE20191220 15:43:44.085702
3509XCSE20191220 15:53:58.906681
821509XCSE20191220 15:53:58.906681
100510XCSE20191220 16:30:18.850953
200510XCSE20191220 16:30:18.850953

