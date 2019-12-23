Nasdaq Copenhagen

London Stock Exchange

Other stakeholders

Date 23.12.2019

Conclusion of the share buy-back programme

As indicated below, the second and last part of the share buy-back programme totalling DKK 190 million has now been fully exercised. Shares were bought in the period from 8 August 2019 up to and including 20 December 2019.

The share buy-back programme was implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the Safe Harbour regulation.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in the period from the last announcement until conclusion.









Date



Number of shares



Average purchase price (DKK) Total purchased under the programme (DKK) Total in accordance with the last announcement 211,500 440.35



93,134,362 16 December 2019 2,400 503.20 1,207,680 17 December 2019 2,800 503.37 1,409,436 18 December 2019 3,000 511.71 1,535,130 19 December 2019 3,000 512.70 1,538,100 20 December 2019 2,300 509.07 1,170,861 Total under the second part of DKK 100 million of the share buy-back programme in the period 8 August 2019 to 20 December 2019 225,000 444.42 99,995,569 Total under the first part of DKK 90 million of the share buy-back programme in the period 21 March 2019 to 31 July 2019















208,475















431.70















89,999,114 Total under the DKK 190 million share buy-back programme in the period 21 March 2019 to 20 December 2019 433,475 438.31 189,994,683

With the transactions stated above and after the conclusion of the share buy-back programme, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns 433,475 own shares (excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers) corresponding to 1.5% of the bank’s share capital.

Cancellation of the bought back shares will be recommended at the bank’s annual general meeting in March 2020.

In accordance with the above regulation etc., details of the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this company announcement.

Yours sincerely,

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker

CEO





Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days

Volume Price Venue Time CET 62 504 XCSE 20191216 10:58:15.758000 41 504 XCSE 20191216 12:00:11.297000 63 504 XCSE 20191216 12:00:12.939000 71 504 XCSE 20191216 12:00:57.119000 14 504 XCSE 20191216 12:00:57.121000 58 504 XCSE 20191216 12:04:32.163000 5 504 XCSE 20191216 12:06:29.884000 10 504 XCSE 20191216 12:10:33.569000 32 504 XCSE 20191216 12:18:21.416000 116 504 XCSE 20191216 12:18:21.416000 40 503 XCSE 20191216 12:18:50.459000 215 503 XCSE 20191216 12:18:50.459000 28 503 XCSE 20191216 12:46:44.609000 61 503 XCSE 20191216 12:47:46.208000 15 503 XCSE 20191216 13:25:54.126000 56 503 XCSE 20191216 13:44:40.111000 37 503 XCSE 20191216 13:51:30.236000 153 503 XCSE 20191216 14:00:43.613000 6 503 XCSE 20191216 14:36:29.788000 125 503 XCSE 20191216 15:06:52.097000 19 503 XCSE 20191216 15:06:52.097000 49 503 XCSE 20191216 15:06:52.097000 14 503 XCSE 20191216 15:30:19.724000 66 503 XCSE 20191216 15:30:19.724000 125 503 XCSE 20191216 15:30:19.724000 41 503 XCSE 20191216 15:30:19.724000 98 503 XCSE 20191216 15:43:52.392000 7 503 XCSE 20191216 15:43:52.392000 89 503 XCSE 20191216 15:43:52.392000 42 503 XCSE 20191216 15:57:10.279684 7 503 XCSE 20191216 15:57:10.279684 137 503 XCSE 20191216 15:57:10.279684 102 503 XCSE 20191216 15:57:10.279684 100 503 XCSE 20191216 15:57:10.303895 46 503 XCSE 20191216 15:57:10.335935 54 503 XCSE 20191216 15:57:10.352594 196 503 XCSE 20191216 15:57:10.352594 6 499 XCSE 20191217 9:01:32.475000 75 504 XCSE 20191217 9:07:12.130000 11 504 XCSE 20191217 9:07:12.130000 39 504 XCSE 20191217 9:29:57.627000 56 504 XCSE 20191217 9:33:07.207000 64 504 XCSE 20191217 9:39:11.093000 40 502 XCSE 20191217 9:48:11.150000 11 502 XCSE 20191217 9:53:53.769000 19 502 XCSE 20191217 9:53:53.769000 82 501 XCSE 20191217 10:00:37.127000 28 501 XCSE 20191217 10:00:37.127000 74 501 XCSE 20191217 10:19:42.431000 6 501 XCSE 20191217 11:30:05.477000 106 501 XCSE 20191217 11:30:05.477000 163 501 XCSE 20191217 11:39:14.412000 95 501 XCSE 20191217 11:39:14.412000 125 501 XCSE 20191217 11:39:14.412000 38 501 XCSE 20191217 11:39:14.412000 25 501 XCSE 20191217 12:23:15.253000 39 501 XCSE 20191217 12:28:37.559000 72 501 XCSE 20191217 12:28:51.592000 69 501 XCSE 20191217 12:29:03.873000 127 504 XCSE 20191217 13:11:25.104000 500 504,5 XCSE 20191217 14:54:56.316688 38 505 XCSE 20191217 16:43:36.462345 892 505 XCSE 20191217 16:43:36.462345 100 513 XCSE 20191218 10:20:37.799729 200 513 XCSE 20191218 10:20:37.799729 200 510 XCSE 20191218 11:47:38.289059 300 510 XCSE 20191218 12:06:13.729690 50 510 XCSE 20191218 12:13:05.022150 450 510 XCSE 20191218 12:13:05.022150 300 510 XCSE 20191218 12:30:13.430103 400 510 XCSE 20191218 12:31:00.955308 200 511 XCSE 20191218 12:43:32.671726 300 511 XCSE 20191218 12:57:07.134310 6 515 XCSE 20191218 13:16:19.186000 80 517 XCSE 20191218 13:54:51.319000 65 517 XCSE 20191218 14:54:51.653000 125 519 XCSE 20191218 15:36:57.533000 73 518 XCSE 20191218 15:37:03.975000 66 517 XCSE 20191218 16:01:04.251000 80 517 CHIX 20191218 16:19:22.561527 5 517 CHIX 20191218 16:19:22.561527 85 516 XCSE 20191218 16:21:52.849066 125 515 XCSE 20191219 9:06:18.823256 175 515 XCSE 20191219 9:11:58.945481 100 514 XCSE 20191219 9:42:48.122528 69 513 XCSE 20191219 11:08:11.971000 1 514 XCSE 20191219 11:31:15.113000 142 514 XCSE 20191219 11:31:15.113000 17 513 XCSE 20191219 13:16:48.144000 50 513 XCSE 20191219 14:22:00.209000 200 513 XCSE 20191219 14:32:01.827894 250 512 XCSE 20191219 14:32:19.654072 300 512 XCSE 20191219 15:38:34.610639 371 513 XCSE 20191219 15:55:15.735069 800 512 XCSE 20191219 16:11:26.641361 400 512 XCSE 20191219 16:42:53.151877 22 510 XCSE 20191220 9:07:15.835000 34 510 XCSE 20191220 9:10:43.433000 17 510 XCSE 20191220 9:48:09.801000 52 510 XCSE 20191220 9:49:21.769000 188 509 XCSE 20191220 10:51:12.244000 157 508 XCSE 20191220 10:52:33.364000 81 508 XCSE 20191220 10:52:33.364000 27 508 XCSE 20191220 12:18:25.114000 126 509 XCSE 20191220 13:27:20.715000 61 509 XCSE 20191220 13:28:46.053000 22 509 XCSE 20191220 13:28:46.053000 88 509 XCSE 20191220 13:30:23.493000 123 509 XCSE 20191220 13:32:03.129000 61 509 XCSE 20191220 13:32:03.129000 70 509 XCSE 20191220 15:10:58.029000 47 509 XCSE 20191220 15:43:44.085702 3 509 XCSE 20191220 15:53:58.906681 821 509 XCSE 20191220 15:53:58.906681 100 510 XCSE 20191220 16:30:18.850953 200 510 XCSE 20191220 16:30:18.850953

Attachment