Date 23.12.2019
Conclusion of the share buy-back programme
As indicated below, the second and last part of the share buy-back programme totalling DKK 190 million has now been fully exercised. Shares were bought in the period from 8 August 2019 up to and including 20 December 2019.
The share buy-back programme was implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the Safe Harbour regulation.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in the period from the last announcement until conclusion.
|
Date
|
Number of shares
|
Average purchase price (DKK)
|Total purchased under the programme (DKK)
|Total in accordance with the last announcement
|211,500
|440.35
|
93,134,362
|16 December 2019
|2,400
|503.20
|1,207,680
|17 December 2019
|2,800
|503.37
|1,409,436
|18 December 2019
|3,000
|511.71
|1,535,130
|19 December 2019
|3,000
|512.70
|1,538,100
|20 December 2019
|2,300
|509.07
|1,170,861
|Total under the second part of DKK 100 million of the share buy-back programme in the period 8 August 2019 to 20 December 2019
|225,000
|444.42
|99,995,569
|Total under the first part of DKK 90 million of the share buy-back programme in the period 21 March 2019 to 31 July 2019
|
208,475
|
431.70
|
89,999,114
|Total under the DKK 190 million share buy-back programme in the period 21 March 2019 to 20 December 2019
|433,475
|438.31
|189,994,683
With the transactions stated above and after the conclusion of the share buy-back programme, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns 433,475 own shares (excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers) corresponding to 1.5% of the bank’s share capital.
Cancellation of the bought back shares will be recommended at the bank’s annual general meeting in March 2020.
In accordance with the above regulation etc., details of the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this company announcement.
Yours sincerely,
Ringkjøbing Landbobank
John Fisker
CEO
