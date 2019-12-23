Polarcus Limited ("Polarcus" or the "Company") (OSE: PLCS) announces the award of an XArray™ marine seismic acquisition project in the Asia Pacific region commencing in Q2 2020 with a duration of approximately 4 months.

Contacts

Hans-Peter Burlid, CFO

+971 50 559 8175

hp.burlid@polarcus.com

Lars Oestergaard, COO

+971 54 791 0564

lars.oestergaard@polarcus.com





About Polarcus



Polarcus (OSE: PLCS) is an innovative marine geophysical company with a pioneering environmental agenda, delivering high-end towed streamer data acquisition and imaging services from Pole to Pole. Polarcus operates a fleet of high performance seismic vessels with 3D and 4D imaging capabilities, which incorporate leading-edge maritime technologies for improved safety and efficiency. Polarcus offers contract seismic surveys and multi-client projects with advanced onboard processing solutions. The Company services its clients globally from its head office in Dubai and regional offices located in Houston, London and Singapore. For more information, visit www.polarcus.com



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.