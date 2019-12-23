23 December 2019
VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED (VTA / VTAS)
Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and Connected Persons
On 20 December 2019, Mr Paul Meader, Director and Chairman of the Board of the Company, transferred 4,620 shares in the Company to his wife, Sarah Kingwell.
Following this transaction the total interests in the Company of Mr Meader (and his Closely Associated Persons) remain unchanged at 36,103 shares.
The below notification, made in accordance with the requirements of article 19.3 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, gives further details:
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Volta Finance Limited
b)
LEI
2138004N6QDNAZ2V3W80
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares
ISIN : GG00B1GHHH78
b)
Nature of the transaction
Transfer from Paul Meader to Sarah Kingwell, spouse
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|
£Nil per Ord Share
|
4,620
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
4,620
£Nil per Ord Share
e)
Date of the transaction
20 December 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
Guernsey
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary and Administrator
BNP Paribas Securities Services S.C.A, Guernsey Branch
guernsey.bp2s.volta.cosec@bnpparibas.com
+44 (0) 1481 750 853
Corporate Broker
Cenkos Securities plc
Andrew Worne
Daniel Balabanoff
Rob Naylor
+44 (0) 20 7397 8900
For the Investment Manager
AXA Investment Managers Paris
Serge Demay
serge.demay@axa-im.com
+33 (0) 1 44 45 84 47
ABOUT VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED
Volta Finance Limited is incorporated in Guernsey under The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) and listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities. Volta’s home member state for the purposes of the EU Transparency Directive is the Netherlands. As such, Volta is subject to regulation and supervision by the AFM, being the regulator for financial markets in the Netherlands.
Volta’s investment objectives are to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its shareholders through dividends. Volta seeks to attain its investment objectives predominantly through diversified investments in structured finance assets. The assets that the Company may invest in either directly or indirectly include, but are not limited to: corporate credits; sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt; residential mortgage loans; and, automobile loans. The Company’s approach to investment is through vehicles and arrangements that essentially provide leveraged exposure to portfolios of such underlying assets. The Company has appointed AXA Investment Managers Paris an investment management company with a division specialised in structured credit, for the investment management of all its assets.
ABOUT AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) is a multi-expert asset management company within the AXA Group, a global leader in financial protection and wealth management. AXA IM is one of the largest European-based asset managers with 739 investment professionals and €750 billion in assets under management as of the end of March 2019.
