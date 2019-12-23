Dublin, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2019 Workforce Optimization Mid-Year Market Share Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report includes:

Market projections by WFO application segment for the 5-year period from 2019 to 2023, for recording, QM, WFM, CCPM, gamification, IA, desktop analytics, robotic process automation, EFM/surveying, customer journey analytics, eLearning/coaching, and KM

Detailed revenue and market share analyses by vendor, broken down by total company GAAP revenue, the contact center WFO segment, WFO and recording solutions (excluding video), voice recording, contact center and non-contact-center voice recording, and QM

Growth-rate comparisons by vendor for the first half of 2019 vs. the same period in 2018

Detailed analyses of the 21 leading and contending vendors in the various WFO sectors

For the past 15 years, Workforce Optimization Mid-Year Market Share Report has been a valued and trusted resource for members of the financial community. The Report presents a detailed analysis of the financial performance of the WFO market and its approximately 38 suite vendors during the first half of 2019. The Report compares first-half 2019 performance to the same period in 2018.



WFO market revenue momentum is strong and is expected to continue



The first half of 2019 showed strong revenue performance for the WFO sector, building on the positive momentum of 2018. Total company GAAP revenue for the WFO market in the first half of 2019 was $1,829.0 million, up from $1,685.1 million in the same period in 2018. This increase of $143.9 million is a very strong 8.5% improvement. Perhaps even more significant is that the contact center WFO market grew by 11.6%, from $863.6 million in first-half 2018 to $963.7 million in the first six months of 2019, an increase of $100.1 million.



AI and innovation driving growth and demand



The pace of innovation in the WFO market has never been more rapid. Innovation in WFO offerings is being driven by the need to make organizations smarter and more productive through automation. Although much of the buzz about AI remains futuristic, it is rapidly becoming a reality. Contact centers are using AI-enabled systems to drive predictive analytics, and in the next 5 - 10 years AI will be embedded in contact center systems, overseeing and coordinating departmental activities. Sales of these solutions are expected to remain strong as their reach extends into the back office and other enterprise departments.



Detailed and precise financial and market share analysis



This 15th annual Workforce Optimization Mid-Year Market Share Report provides a detailed breakdown of revenue for the following 21 named vendors: 88, ASC, Aspect, Avaya, Calabrio, ComputerTel, CSI/Virtual Observer, DVSAnalytics, Enghouse, Envision, Genesys, HigherGround, Mitel, NICE, OnviSource, OpenText, Serenova, Verint, VirtualLogger, Xarios and ZOOM International. These vendors comprise 99.4% of the contact center WFO market; the remaining 0.6% (17 vendors) is addressed in the Other category.



The mid-year report complements the annual Workforce Optimization Product and Market Report, in which the publisher provides a thorough analysis of the WFO vendors, their offerings, functionality, technology, market competitive landscape, trends and challenges, benefits, return on investment, pricing, customer satisfaction, implementation best practices, and much more.



Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary Introduction Financial Information Sources Debates about Methodology Methodology Market Projections for 2019 through 2023 Total GAAP Revenue and Market Share, First-Half 2019 vs. First-Half 2018 (all WFO-related vendors) Total Contact Center WFO Revenue and Market Share, First-Half 2019 vs. First-Half 2018 WFO and Recording Solutions Revenue and Market Share (excluding video) First-Half 2019 vs. First-Half 2018 Comparison Total Voice Recording Revenue and Market Share First-Half 2019 vs. First-Half 2018 Comparison Total Contact Center Voice Recording Revenue and Market Share, First-Half 2019 vs. First-Half 2018 Comparison Total Non-Contact-Center Voice Recording Revenue and Market Share, First-Half 2019 vs. First-Half 2018 Comparison Total Voice Recording Revenue and Market Share QM Application Revenue and Market Share, First-Half 2019 vs. First-Half 2018 Comparison

Companies Mentioned



88

ASC

Aspect

Avaya

Calabrio

ComputerTel

CSI/Virtual Observer

DVSAnalytics

Enghouse

Envision

Genesys

HigherGround

Mitel

NICE

OnviSource

OpenText

Serenova

Verint

VirtualLogger

Xarios

ZOOM International

