The modular construction market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.16% during the forecast period, 2019 - 2024



Increasing demand from the construction industries in the countries of Asia-Pacific, is driving the demand for the modular construction market. However, shortage of skilled labor across the industry is set to stunt the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Time and cost-effective method of construction is expected to drive the demand for the market during the forecast period. Recovering construction industry in Europe is also projected to act as an opportunity for the market in future.



Relocatable Modular Construction - A Huge Market Potential

A relocatable building is a partially- or completely-assembled building that complies with applicable codes and state regulations, and is constructed in a building manufacturing facility, using a modular construction technique.

Relocatable modular buildings are designed to be reused or repurposed multiple times and transported to different sites. Some owners or manufacturers provide lease for such relocatable modular building services, as per the consumers' requirements for office expansion, auditorium space, and medical facilities, in a short-term agreement.

Consumers served by relocatable modular buildings include state, provincial, and local governments, non-profit organizations, corporations, school boards, health care providers, retail establishments, as well as individuals, partnerships, and sole proprietorships. School districts, across North America, are the largest owners of relocatable classrooms buildings.

These factors are leading to the increasing demand in the modular construction market throughout the study period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market



Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the market worldwide, and China alone has more than 7,000 indigenous dedicated players. The rapid increase in population in the regions of China and India is expected to give a rise in modular construction activity. The key areas of expected growth are social infrastructure, schools, hospitals, government accommodation, water, defense infrastructure, and water resources. Singapore has mandated elements of prefabricated, pre-finished, and volumetric construction (PPVC) for all projects on government land. The government backs this with subsidies for companies that participate with the aim of increasing and standardizing modern methods of construction (MMC) in the country. All such factors are increasing the demand for modular construction in the Asia-pacific region.



The modular construction market is highly fragmented. Key players in the modular construction market include Balfour Beatty PLC, ACS Actividades de Construccin y Servicios SA, Red Sea Housing Services, KEF Infra, and Larsen & Toubro Limited.



Increasing Demand from Construction Industries in the Countries of Asia-Pacific

Time & Cost-Effective Method of Construction

