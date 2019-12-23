Dublin, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Vinyl Flooring Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India vinyl flooring market reached a volume of 40 Million Sq. Metres in 2018, growing at a CAGR of around 5% during 2011-2018



Vinyl flooring or resilient flooring is manufactured using a combination of synthetic and natural polymer materials, which are placed in repeating structural units. This versatile synthetic flooring material is water and stain resistant, and has numerous features including flexible handling, durability, design variations, etc. Owing to such favorable properties, it is widely used in schools, hospitals, offices and residential complexes.



Additionally, vinyl flooring is cost-effective, comfortable to walk on and reduces the impact noise, owing to which it is frequently used as an alternative to carpet flooring that requires a higher-maintenance cost. Currently, advanced print and textural techniques are available in the market, which make it possible for vinyl flooring to duplicate the look of different flooring options such as hardwood, marble and stone.



Market Drivers



In recent years, rising disposable income of consumers has enabled them to improve their lifestyle and invest in high-quality luxurious housing projects and infrastructural developments. Additionally, it is believed by the consumers that an appropriately decorated home is a symbol of social status, on account of which, they are experimenting with various flooring solutions such as vinyl flooring to enhance and maintain their social image.

With improvements in the national economic scenario, the construction industry is expected to witness healthy growth in the coming years. The renovation of urban areas in existing cities and the establishment of smart cities is further expected to catalyze the growth of the market. Furthermore, owing to India's rapidly increasing population, there is expected to be an extensive demand for residential complexes, which will further drive the demand of this industry.

Nowadays, manufacturers are using advanced production methods and techniques to generate better designs and enhance the performance of the product. Due to these advancements, vinyl floorings with higher resolutions and sharper textures are now being manufactured. In addition to this, manufacturers have also simplified the installation process by incorporating self-adhesive, glue down and interlocking tiles along with loose lay planks.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 India Flooring Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Performance in Asia-Pacific Region

5.5 Market Forecast

5.6 Market Breakup by Key Players



6 India Vinyl Flooring Market

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.2.1 Volume Trends

6.2.2 Value Trends

6.3 Market Breakup by Organized and Unorganized Sector

6.4 Market Breakup by Residential and Commercial Sector

6.5 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.5.1 Vinyl Sheet

6.5.1.1 Market Trends

6.5.1.2 Market Forecast

6.5.2 Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

6.5.2.1 Market Trends

6.5.2.2 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.5.2.3 Percentage Replacement by LVT & SPC Tiles in the Flooring Market

6.5.2.4 Market Breakup by Application

6.5.2.5 SPC Tiles Importers

6.5.2.6 Market Forecast

6.5.3 Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT)

6.5.3.1 Market Trends

6.5.3.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Market Breakup by Import and Domestic Manufacturing

6.6.1 Imports

6.6.2 Domestic Manufacturing

6.7 Market Forecast

6.8 Distribution Channel Analysis

6.9 SWOT Analysis

6.10 Value Chain Analysis

6.10.1 Overview

6.10.2 Sourcing of Raw Material

6.10.3 Manufacture of Packaging Material

6.10.4 Manufacturing of Packaged Goods

6.10.5 Logistics

6.10.6 Distribution Channel

6.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



7 India Vinyl Sheet Flooring Market

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Market Performance

7.3 Market Breakup by Contract Type

7.3.1 Semi-Contract Sheet Vinyl

7.3.1.1 Market Trends

7.3.1.2 Market Forecast

7.3.2 Contract Sheet Vinyl

7.3.2.1 Market Trends

7.3.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3.3 Others

7.3.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Market Breakup by Application

7.4.1 Commercial

7.4.1.1 Market Trends

7.4.1.2 Market Breakup by Application

7.4.1.2.1 Healthcare

7.4.1.2.2 Transport

7.4.1.2.3 Hospitality

7.4.1.2.4 Retail

7.4.1.2.5 Education

7.4.1.2.6 Sports

7.4.1.2.7 Others

7.4.1.3 Market Forecast

7.4.2 Residential

7.4.2.1 Market Trends

7.4.2.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Market Forecast



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Market Structure

8.2 Market Breakup by Key Players

8.2.1 India Vinyl Flooring (Overall) Market

8.2.2 India Vinyl Flooring (Domestic Manufacturing) Market

8.2.3 India Vinyl Flooring Market: Imports by Key Players



9 Vinyl Flooring Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Detailed Process Flow

9.3 Various Types of Units Operations Involved

9.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



10 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

10.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

10.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

10.3 Plant Machinery

10.4 Machinery Pictures

10.5 Raw Materials Requirements and Expenditures

10.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

10.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

10.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

10.9 Utilities Requirements and Expenditures

10.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

10.11 Other Capital Investments



11 Vinyl Flooring Manufacturing Plant: Loans and Financial Assistance



12 Vinyl Flooring Manufacturing Plant: Project Economics

12.1 Capital Cost of the Project

12.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

12.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

12.4 Taxation and Depreciation

12.5 Income Projections

12.6 Expenditure Projections

12.7 Financial Analysis

12.8 Profit Analysis



13 Key Players Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l5ijs7

