For Immediate Release: 23 Dec 2019
WisdomTree Issuer PLC
Re: Dividend Payment
The Directors of WisdomTree Issuer PLC (the “Fund”) wish to announce the following dividend(s) paid by the Fund for the quarter to December 2019.
Announcement Date: 23-Dec-19
Ex-Date: 03-Jan-20
Record Date: 06-Jan-20
Payment Date: 17-Jan-20
|Sub-Fund/Share Class
|ISIN
|Currency
|Amount per Share
|WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF
|IE00BQQ3Q067
|USD
|0.4776
|WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF
|IE00BQZJBM26
|USD
|0.2997
|WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF
|IE00BQZJBQ63
|USD
|0.1546
|WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF
|IE00BQZJBT94
|USD
|0.1279
|WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF
|IE00BQZJBX31
|EUR
|0.1975
|WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF
|IE00BQZJC527
|EUR
|0.1467
|WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF
|IE00BYPGT035
|USD
|0.2753
|WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF
|IE00BVFB1H83
|EUR
|0.1758
|WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged
|IE00BVXC4854
|USD
|0.1564
|WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged
|IE00BYQCZF74
|GBP
|0.0977*
|WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged
|IE00BVXBH163
|USD
|0.0775
|WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged
|IE00BYQCZQ89
|GBP
|0.0602*
|WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF
|IE00BYPGTJ26
|GBP
|0.1621
|WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD
|IE00BZ1GHD37
|USD
|0.1595
|WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR
|IE00BZ56SY76
|EUR
|0.0605
|WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD
|IE00BZ56RD98
|USD
|0.1112
|WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD
|IE00BZ56RN96
|USD
|0.1705
|WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD
|IE00BDGSNK96
|USD
|0.0784
|WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - USD
|IE00BZ0XVF52
|USD
|2.7731
|WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - USD Hedged
|IE00BFNNN012
|USD
|3.0068
|WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged
|IE00BFNNN236
|EUR
|2.9454*
|WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged
|IE00BFNNN459
|GBP
|2.8436*
|WisdomTree EUR Aggregate Bond Enhanced Yield UCITS ETF - EUR
|IE00BD49R912
|EUR
|0.2547
|WisdomTree EUR Government Bond Enhanced Yield UCITS ETF - EUR
|IE00BD49RJ15
|EUR
|0.2718
|WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend UCITS ETF - USD
|IE00BFXYK923
|USD
|0.3722
|WisdomTree US Multifactor UCITS ETF - USD
|IE00BD8ZCY59
|USD
|0.1491
|WisdomTree USD Floating Rate Treasury Bond UCITS ETF - USD
|IE00BJFN5P63
|USD
|0.1431
|* Amount has been converted to share class currency using the WMR 4pm rate on 20 December.
Enquiries to:
State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited Tadhg Ó Rodaigh +353 1 776 3628
Davy Paul Boland +353 1 614 8933
WisdomTree Issuer PLC
London, UNITED KINGDOM