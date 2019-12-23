For Immediate Release: 23 Dec 2019

WisdomTree Issuer PLC

Re: Dividend Payment

The Directors of WisdomTree Issuer PLC (the “Fund”) wish to announce the following dividend(s) paid by the Fund for the quarter to December 2019.

Announcement Date: 23-Dec-19

Ex-Date: 03-Jan-20

Record Date: 06-Jan-20

Payment Date: 17-Jan-20

Sub-Fund/Share Class ISIN Currency Amount per Share WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF IE00BQQ3Q067 USD 0.4776 WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF IE00BQZJBM26 USD 0.2997 WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF IE00BQZJBQ63 USD 0.1546 WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF IE00BQZJBT94 USD 0.1279 WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF IE00BQZJBX31 EUR 0.1975 WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF IE00BQZJC527 EUR 0.1467 WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF IE00BYPGT035 USD 0.2753 WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF IE00BVFB1H83 EUR 0.1758 WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged IE00BVXC4854 USD 0.1564 WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged IE00BYQCZF74 GBP 0.0977* WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged IE00BVXBH163 USD 0.0775 WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged IE00BYQCZQ89 GBP 0.0602* WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF IE00BYPGTJ26 GBP 0.1621 WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD IE00BZ1GHD37 USD 0.1595 WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR IE00BZ56SY76 EUR 0.0605 WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD IE00BZ56RD98 USD 0.1112 WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD IE00BZ56RN96 USD 0.1705 WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD IE00BDGSNK96 USD 0.0784 WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - USD IE00BZ0XVF52 USD 2.7731 WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - USD Hedged IE00BFNNN012 USD 3.0068 WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged IE00BFNNN236 EUR 2.9454* WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged IE00BFNNN459 GBP 2.8436* WisdomTree EUR Aggregate Bond Enhanced Yield UCITS ETF - EUR IE00BD49R912 EUR 0.2547 WisdomTree EUR Government Bond Enhanced Yield UCITS ETF - EUR IE00BD49RJ15 EUR 0.2718 WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend UCITS ETF - USD IE00BFXYK923 USD 0.3722 WisdomTree US Multifactor UCITS ETF - USD IE00BD8ZCY59 USD 0.1491 WisdomTree USD Floating Rate Treasury Bond UCITS ETF - USD IE00BJFN5P63 USD 0.1431 * Amount has been converted to share class currency using the WMR 4pm rate on 20 December.

Enquiries to:

State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited Tadhg Ó Rodaigh +353 1 776 3628

Davy Paul Boland +353 1 614 8933