For Immediate Release:                                                                                 23 Dec 2019

WisdomTree Issuer PLC

Re: Dividend Payment

The Directors of WisdomTree Issuer PLC (the “Fund”) wish to announce the following dividend(s) paid by the Fund for the quarter to December 2019.

Announcement Date:         23-Dec-19
Ex-Date:                                03-Jan-20
Record Date:                        06-Jan-20
Payment Date:                     17-Jan-20

Sub-Fund/Share ClassISINCurrencyAmount per Share
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETFIE00BQQ3Q067USD0.4776
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETFIE00BQZJBM26USD0.2997
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETFIE00BQZJBQ63USD0.1546
WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETFIE00BQZJBT94USD0.1279
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETFIE00BQZJBX31EUR0.1975
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETFIE00BQZJC527EUR0.1467
WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETFIE00BYPGT035USD0.2753
WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETFIE00BVFB1H83EUR0.1758
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD HedgedIE00BVXC4854USD0.1564
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP HedgedIE00BYQCZF74GBP0.0977*
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD HedgedIE00BVXBH163USD0.0775
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP HedgedIE00BYQCZQ89GBP0.0602*
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETFIE00BYPGTJ26GBP0.1621
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USDIE00BZ1GHD37USD0.1595
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EURIE00BZ56SY76EUR0.0605
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USDIE00BZ56RD98USD0.1112
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USDIE00BZ56RN96USD0.1705
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USDIE00BDGSNK96USD0.0784
WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - USDIE00BZ0XVF52USD2.7731
WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - USD HedgedIE00BFNNN012USD3.0068
WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - EUR HedgedIE00BFNNN236EUR2.9454*
WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - GBP HedgedIE00BFNNN459GBP2.8436*
WisdomTree EUR Aggregate Bond Enhanced Yield UCITS ETF - EURIE00BD49R912EUR0.2547
WisdomTree EUR Government Bond Enhanced Yield UCITS ETF - EURIE00BD49RJ15EUR0.2718
WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend UCITS ETF - USDIE00BFXYK923USD0.3722
WisdomTree US Multifactor UCITS ETF - USDIE00BD8ZCY59USD0.1491
WisdomTree USD Floating Rate Treasury Bond UCITS ETF - USDIE00BJFN5P63USD0.1431
* Amount has been converted to share class currency using the WMR 4pm rate on 20 December.  
    

Enquiries to:

State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited              Tadhg Ó Rodaigh                              +353 1 776 3628

Davy                                                                                      Paul Boland                                         +353 1 614 8933