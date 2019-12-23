ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third consecutive year, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy will visit the capital of East Coast gaming to offer his essential views on the future of sports betting and other issues that are critical to the entire gaming industry.

Governor Murphy will deliver the “State of Gaming” luncheon keynote address on April 28 at the 24th annual East Coast Gaming Congress & NexGen Gaming Forum, the longest-serving gaming conference in the eastern United States. The annual event, hailed by the former CEO of the American Gaming Association as “the best conference the industry has,” will be held April 27-28 at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City.

The tradition of having former and sitting New Jersey governors offer their views to the industry dates back to the first conference in 1997 when former Governor Brendan Byrne addressed the event.

American Gaming Association President and CEO Bill Miller will deliver the morning keynote address on April 28 on the State of Gaming, followed by additional keynote speeches from CEOs of eight leading gaming operators.

The various presentations by public and private leadership will focus on a host of issues, ranging from mobile sports betting to interstate competition, and from esports to the future of lotteries.

Panel discussions will feature leaders from gaming suppliers, sports-betting operators, lottery officials and gaming regulators.

More than 500 gaming operators, equipment manufacturers, regulators, attorneys, architects, analysts, public officials, investors and other gaming-related professionals are expected to attend ECGC. The full two-day conference schedule and registration is at www.ecgc.us. Early-bird registration savings are now available.

ECGC is organized and produced by Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law and Spectrum Gaming Group and Sysco Corporation, the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging and gaming establishments.

Donna M. Vecere East Coast Gaming Congress & NexGen Gaming Forum 609.289.2446 dvecere@cooperlevenson.com