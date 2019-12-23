Dublin, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SOX and Internal Controls Update 2020" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
SOX and Internal Control best practices continue to evolve. Led by national accounting firm technical experts and complemented by industry panelists, the program includes a combination of lectures and interactive discussions for a deeper understanding of the topics.
Learning Objectives:
- Understand the latest regulatory/best practice changes in key areas
- What to expect under the new administration
- Begin to assess the effects of the latest accounting standards on your SOX compliance
Who Should Attend:
CFOs (and their staff), Controllers, VPs of Finance, Financial Managers, Internal Auditors, Tax Accountants, Treasury Staff, Accountants in Industry, Internal Control/SOX personnel, Consultants, Public Accountants, Educators.
Agenda:
Agenda: DAY 1
8:00 - 8:45
- Continental Breakfast and Registration
8:45 - 10:15
- ICFR Lessons Learned and Best Practices
- Common challenged in the SOX program life cycle including risk assessment and control selection and design
- Controls related to significant unusual transactions
- Information Used in Controls (IUC) and the use of technology to modernize the SOX program
10:15 - 10:30 - Break
10:30 - 12:00
- Are Your Internal Controls in Harmony With Your Business
- Has your ICFR program kept pace with changes in the business and regulatory landscapes
- How do you select and monitor the right scope and mix of controls?
- Refreshing your ICFR program can provide additional results
12:00 - 1:00 - Lunch
1:00 - 2:15
- Information Provided by Entity (IPE) Update
- IPE Requirements
- How companies are dealing with IPE
- Importance of good IPE controls
- IPE in relation to Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
2:15 - 2:25 - Break
2:25 - 3:55
- Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Update
- Understand and control RPA risks
- Getting it right from the start rather than patching later
- Practical examples and cases
3:55 - 4:00 - Break
4:00 - 5:30
- SOX Survey Results Explained
- Current state of Sarbanes-Oxley
- Benchmarking SOX Costs, Hours and Controls
- Key findings
- Use of automated control testing and RPA
- SOX hours continue to climb
Agenda: DAY 2
8:45 - 10:00
- Latest PCAOB Audit Trends
- What is the PCAOB dinging the firms on?
- Industry trends
- Dealing with your auditors
10:00 - 10:10 - Break
10:10 - 11:30
- Data Privacy and Impact on Testing SOX Controls
- Confidentiality of examples and population
- Trends
- Where companies are running into issues
11:30 - 12:30
- IT General Controls: Deeper Dive
- Trends in IT General and Application Controls
- Deficiencies
- What we are seeing with our clients
12:30 - 1:30 - Lunch
1:30 - 3:00
- SOX and the New Revenue Recognition Rules
- Data, system and process implications
- Risk assessment
- Designing and implementing adoption specific controls
- What we saw in initial implementation efforts
3:00 - 3:15 - Break
3:15 - 4:30
- FAQs - Top Client Questions on SOX & Internal Controls
- How can we reduce SOX compliance fees?
- Do I have too many key controls?
- What is the right/best way to perform an account reconciliation?
- I want to go public. What do I need to think about?
- How can I streamline my controls with technology and automation?
- I'm putting in a new system - what do I need to think about?
- What is coming down the pipeline from the PCAOB, external auditors, that I need to know about?
- How can I demonstrate that I remediated a material weakness?
