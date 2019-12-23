Dublin, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Financial Accounting & Reporting" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



We are seeing an unprecedented level of major accounting changes from US and international standard-setters. This conference will address the latest developments in key areas. Experts from the Big Four and regional firms will lead the discussion.



Learning Objectives:

Understand the latest accounting changes in key areas

Recognize the timelines and key factors

Begin to assess the effects of these standards on your company or clients

Who Should Attend:



CFOs (and their staff), Controllers, VPs of Finance, Financial Managers, Internal Auditors, Tax Accountants, Treasury Staff, Accountants in Industry, Internal Control/SOX personnel, Consultants, Public Accountants, Educators.

Agenda:



Agenda: DAY 1



8:00 - 8:45

Continental Breakfast and Registration

8:45 - 10:30

Accounting for Leases: New Rules

Identification of a Lease

Key Concepts

Lease Classification

Lessee and Lessor Accounting

Examples

10:30 - 10:45 - Break



10:45 - 12:00

Financial Modeling Explains each of PwC's 10 best practices for financial modeling, the rationale behind them and provides practical advice for using them when building financial models Enables participants to recognize the key features of a best practice financial model



11:25 - 11:30 - Break



11:30 - 12:30

Fraud Update

Context and perspective

SEC/DOJ Guidance

Global perspective

Indicators of opportunity

12:00 - 1:00 - Lunch



1:00 - 2:00

Hedge Accounting Post ASU 2017-12: Where we Landed and Where are we Headed Next

Interest rates

Commodity

FX

The risks, the instruments and the accounting-disclosures

2:00 - 3:30

Stock-Based Comp

3:30 - 3:45 - Break



3:45 - 5:15

SEC Developments: Part 1

SEC Personnel Update

The Financial CHOICE Act

JOBS Act Implementation Update

FAST Act (aka JOBS Act 1.5)

What to Expect

Agenda: DAY 2



8:15 - 8:45

Continental Breakfast

8:45 - 10:10

SEC Update Part 2:

Opportunities for Time and Cost Savings

Form 10Q Efficiencies

Interim Financial Statements

MD&A

Quantitative & Qualitative Disclosures

10:10 - 10:20 - Break



10:20 - 11:25

Accounting for Income Taxes Update (ASC 740)

How to apply the framework to current and evolving transactions

Interpretations and examples

Impact of recently issued ASUs

11:25 - 11:30 - Break



11:30 - 12:30

Revenue Recognition

SEC Comment Letters

Commissions

Industry Trends

12:30 - 1:30 - Lunch



1:30 - 2:30

FASB Update

Recent and Proposed ASUs

Current Projects

Disclosure Effectiveness

What to expect in the next 12 months

2:30 - 2:45 - Break



2:45 - 4:15

IT Risk and Cybersecurity Overview

Disclosure requirements

Risks in the Digital Age

Key Questions

Solutions and Activities

Examples of Threat Scenarios

IT Risk and Cybersecurity Overview

Disclosure requirements

Risks in the Digital Age

Key Questions

Solutions and Activities

Examples of Threat Scenarios

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m9ved5





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900