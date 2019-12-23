Dublin, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Middle East and North Africa Telecoms Market: Trends and Forecasts 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The total telecoms service revenue in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) will reach USD65.4 billion in 2024, up from USD62.0 billion in 2018. This report provides an analysis of the current and upcoming trends in the telecoms market in MENA.



This report and associated data annex provide:

a 5-year forecast of more than 180 mobile and fixed KPIs for the MENA region as a whole and for 12 key countries

an in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of mobile and fixed service, and for key countries

an overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, in order to highlight similarities and differences by means of a cross-country comparison

a summary of results, key implications and recommendations for mobile and fixed operators.

Geographical coverage



Region modelled

Middle East and North Africa (MENA)

Countries modelled individually

Algeria

Egypt

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Kuwait

Morocco

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Tunisia

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Key performance indicators



Connections

Mobile Handset, mobile broadband, IoT Prepaid, contract 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G Smartphone, non-smartphone



Fixed Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up Narrowband voice, VoBB DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, 5G, other



Fixed and mobile voice traffic Outgoing minutes, MoU



Revenue

Mobile Service, retail Prepaid, contract Handset, mobile broadband, IoT Handset voice, messaging, data



Fixed Service, retail Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up, business services DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other



Mobile ARPU SIMs, handset Prepaid, contract Handset voice, data



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive summary and recommendations

The total telecoms service revenue in MENA will grow at a CAGR of 1% between 2018 and 2024, and will reach USD69.3 billion in 2024

The total telecoms retail revenue will grow at a moderate rate in MENA, driven mainly by fixed and mobile data services

2. Geographical coverage: 4G/5G and NGA penetration will vary widely by country; Israel and countries in the GCC will have the highest levels of penetration



3. Key trends, drivers and assumptions for the mobile and fixed markets



4. Regional forecasts and cross-country comparison



5. Market context: the telecoms revenue share of GDP will decline over the forecast period due to a gradual increase in competition in the market



6. Key mergers, acquisitions and market entries



7. Key drivers at a glance for each Middle East and North Africa market



8. Market overview: the total telecoms revenue in MENA will grow over time, driven by revenue growth from data services in the fixed and the mobile segments

Mobile: 5G has been launched in several countries, but the number of 5G connections will only grow slowly during the forecast period

Mobile: mobile penetration will fall slightly during the forecast period, mainly because of a decline in the number of prepaid subscribers

Mobile: ARPU will be highly dependent on GDP per capita, competition levels and the penetration of data services

Mobile: the strong demand for handset data will help to offset the decline in mobile broadband and mobile voice revenue

Fixed: the NGA share of fixed broadband connections will grow over time due to investments in VDSL and FTTP/B services

Fixed: broadband penetration will increase in all countries in MENA, but the gap in penetration between the most- and least-penetrated countries will grow

Fixed: fixed broadband ASPU will decline slightly because operators will lower their prices to drive service adoption

Fixed: broadband penetration growth will be the main driver of revenue growth in the fixed segment

Specialist business services: revenue growth will be fuelled by increased spending on mobile data and a growing demand for high-bandwidth dedicated connections

IoT: the IoT sector is developing in Israel and the countries in the GCC, but it will remain relatively underdeveloped in the rest of the region

Pay TV: revenue for traditional pay-TV and operator-delivered OTT services will continue to grow in MENA

9. Individual country forecasts

Egypt: telecoms revenue is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period, though some of this growth will be due to inflation

Egypt: VDSL will be the dominant fixed broadband technology in 2024, supported by the growing demand for high-speed connectivity services

Egypt: strong investments in fixed and mobile services will lead to considerable telecoms revenue growth

Egypt: forecast changes

Kuwait: investments in fixed infrastructure and 5G should provide a basis for future growth in broadband take-up and revenue

Kuwait: mobile ARPU will fall over time despite a slight increase in the contract share of connections and the introduction of MVNOs in 2020

Kuwait: the vast majority of operators' telecoms revenue will continue to come from mobile handsets and mobile broadband services

Kuwait: forecast changes

Oman: the total telecoms revenue will return to growth in 2020, despite an increase in competition caused by the entrance of a third MNO

Oman: operators will increasingly focus on monetising their NGA investments and driving service take-up as network penetration increases

Oman: a new entrant will increase the competition in the mobile market, and the fixed broadband segment will benefit from NGA network roll-outs

Oman: forecast changes

Qatar: the overall revenue outlook remains positive, thanks to fixed broadband and mobile handset data revenue growth

Qatar: fibre will account for virtually all fixed broadband connections in the country by 2024

Qatar: the demand for high-speed connectivity will drive both fixed broadband and mobile data revenue growth

Qatar: forecast changes

Saudi Arabia: telecoms revenue is expected to grow thanks to strong demand from the mobile segment

Saudi Arabia: the number of mobile 5G and FTTP/B fixed broadband connections will grow rapidly, supported by investments

Saudi Arabia: mobile service revenue will be boosted by the launch of 5G technology

Saudi Arabia: forecast changes

UAE: the SIM registration regulation and slow population growth led to a fall in mobile revenue, but we expect that the total revenue will grow modestly

UAE: operators' 5G investments and extensive fibre coverage will help to drive steady demand for fixed and mobile data services

UAE: the demand for high-speed broadband services will be the main driver of telecoms revenue growth between 2018 and 2024

UAE: forecast changes

10. Methodology

Our forecast model is supported by sound market knowledge

Examples of forecast input drivers



