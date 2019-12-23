Dublin, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bio-lubricants Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for bio-lubricants is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.25%, during the forecast period (2019-2024). Bio-based lubricants are eco-friendly, and do not have any toxic effect on the ecosystem.
Bio-based lubricants do not cause skin inflammation, which is generally caused by petroleum-based lubricants. Additionally, they have various advantages, such as reduction in energy usage, reduction in labor cost, increased employee safety, improved environmental conditions, increased machine life, and increased production, thereby augmenting the growth of the market.
Bio-lubricants are produced by esterification of a fatty acid or trans-esterification of vegetable oil. This process is being held with a long-chain alcohol in the presence of a homogeneous acid/base catalyst 8 -10, or by using an ion-exchange resin. This process increases the cost of bio-based lubricants, which is likely to hinder the market growth.
In Asia-Pacific, China is third-largest bio-lubricant consumer in the APAC region, with an economic growth of 6.9%, in 2017. With growing middle class, along with urbanization of Western China, there has been an increase in the demand and production of vehicles in the country. Additionally, the country's focus to gradually shift toward electric vehicles is expected to hinder the country's demand for bio-lubricants, such as engine oil, gear oil, etc.
The bio-lubricant market is fragmented in nature, with numerous players dominating the global and regional market. Key players in the bio-lubricants market include BP PLC, Chevron Corp., ExxonMobil, Repsol, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Total, FUCHS, among others.
