Dublin, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mycoplasma Testing Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mycoplasma testing market is estimated to register a healthy CAGR over the forecast period.



The factors such as high spending into R&D activities by biopharmaceutical companies increased governmental initiatives, and funding in research activities, technological advancements, increasing demand for fast, accurate and affordable testing, and increasing cell culture contamination are further driving the market for mycoplasma testing.



However, there are certain stringent government regulations across several developed and emerging countries and high degree of consolidation for new entrants which are among the major hindrances to the mycoplasma testing market growth.



Scope of the Report



The term mycoplasma refers to a class of bacteria that is commonly present in cell culture. More correctly known as mollicutes, these bacteria lack a cell wall, making them resistant to commonly used antibiotics such as penicillin. Mycoplasma is easily spread through droplets during cell culture and can survive in dried form for months.



Mycoplasma contamination is difficult to see with a microscope and requires specific testing to be detected. Contamination can have a profound impact on experimental work. Depending on the species present, mycoplasma organisms can affect cell growth, metabolism, tumourigenicity, and response to chemotherapy.



Key Market Trends



Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) holds significant market share



Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) is a technique which is used to amplify target DNA and to generate thousands to millions of copies of a particular DNA segment. PCR techniques are used in clinical and research laboratories for a broad variety of applications which includes clinical diagnosis, criminal forensics, and biomedical research. The major factors attributing the growth of the polymerase chain reaction segment includes the increasing application in clinical diagnostics, rising demand for personalized and precision medicine, and technological advancements and application in drug development.



For instance, in July 2018, ATCC, the premier global biological materials resource and standards organization and the leading supplier of authenticated cells and advanced cell models, launched its new PCR-based service to detect mycoplasma contamination in cell cultures.



ATCC has long recognized the growing challenges among the scientific community for adventitious agent contamination included in cell-based research hence the company introduced this product line to support the authentication of cell lines used in basic and translational research and complements the STR profiling service.



North America to Dominate the Mycoplasma Testing Market



North America currently dominates the Mycoplasma Testing Market and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future owing to the well-established healthcare industry and rising prevalence of the chronic diseases in the region.



Other factors attributing to the growth of this region are the presence of global biotech companies and pharmaceutical players and higher investment into R&D activities in the region. The United States holds the majority of the market in the North America region; this is due to the rising healthcare expenditure, along with the rapid adoption of point-of-care testing.



Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Increased Governmental Initiatives and Funding in Research Activities

Increasing Demand for Fast, Accurate, and Affordable Testing

Increasing Cell Culture Contamination

Market Restraints



Stringent Government Regulations

High Degree of Consolidation for New Entrants

Porter's Five Force Analysis



Competitive Landscape



Companies are focusing on various growth strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, acquisitions, partnerships to enhance their market presence.



The major players include



Agilent Technologies

ATCC

Bionique Testing Laboratories, Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Lonza Group Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Bionique Testing Laboratories, Inc.

PromoCell GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3t42wi





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900