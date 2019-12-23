ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the Emerging Markets Report we are by name alone perpetually on the look-out for new game-changing market trends. We’ve covered drones, cannabis, bit-coin, and a myriad of once uncertain ideas that would become real industries of vast scale and import. We believe today that another new opportunity is emerging in sensor-driven preventative health care. And today’s featured company Biotricity (OTCQB: BTCY) is well-established in this field.

In a recent article titled "How Technology Could Transform Preventative Medicine" published in Forbes, the author states, “When big data and technology (someday) run the health care system, future generations may well look back on these times and wonder what it must have been like when people had to get sick before they were diagnosed and treated. I think chances are good that it will seem remarkably primitive to them: sick care rather than taking preventative steps to make sure sickness never becomes a problem in the first place.”

This notion dovetails completely with Biotricity’s stated mission to deliver innovative, remote biometric monitoring solutions to the medical and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions and lifestyle improvement. The company’s emphasis is on preventative care and empowering the user to manage their own healthcare.

A simple review of the Biotricity website shows a suite of present and pending healthcare innovation, especially in the cardiac field. Needless to say, they are entering massive marketplaces with their biotechnology.

It also warrants mention that the company just secured a $6 million investment from one private investor. Biotricity CEO and Founder Waqaas Al-Siddiq was also recently featured on Fox Business which has a large national audience. You can see the piece here.

These items singularly and collectively do affirm some pedigree for Biotricity in this emerging market. Again, Forbes makes the case for preventative health care, powered by next generation sensors, quite clear:

“Intelligent medical prevention could be the democratizing force on health care that liberates a new generation of young, independent, connected people and level the global playing field in ways that we can only begin to imagine. Technology is making bold strides into intelligent prevention of medical issues, and in the process, it’s opening up a whole new field of medicine that will have an enormous impact.”

About Biotricity Inc.

Biotricity is a modern medical technology company focused on delivering innovative, remote biometric monitoring solutions to the medical and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions and lifestyle improvement. Biotricity’s R&D continues to focus on the preventative healthcare market, with a vision of putting health management into the hands of the individual. The company aims to support the self-management of critical and chronic conditions with the use of innovative solutions to ease the growing burden on the healthcare system. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com.

