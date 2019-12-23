SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC), a leading digital health care solutions company focused on the advancement of cardiac care, announced the filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company had previously announced the filing would be delayed due to its identification of errors affecting prior periods in the course of preparing the Form 10-Q that would require further analysis.

iRhythm has evaluated the errors and determined that the related impact was not material to its financial statements for any prior annual or interim period. Correcting the cumulative impact of the errors however, is significant to its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.  Accordingly, the company has revised previously reported financial information.

Updated Guidance for Full Year 2019

iRhythm projects revenue for the full year 2019 in the range of $213 million to $214 million, which represents 45% growth over the company’s prior year. Gross margins for the full year 2019 are now expected to be between 75.0% to 76.0% and operating expenses for the full year 2019 are expected to be between $210 million and $214 million including, $36 million to $38 million in research and development and $174 million to $176 million for SG&A.  Full year operating expenses, excluding Verily costs, are expected to be between $202 million to $206 million including $29 million to $31 million for research and development and $173 million to $175 million for SG&A. This compares to previous revenue guidance of $215 to $217 million, gross margins of 75.5% to 76.5% and operating expenses of $210 to $214 million including, $36 million to $38M in research and development and $174 million to $176 million for SG&A.

The company continues to expect sales headcount between 130 to 140 for the remainder of the year.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

iRhythm’s management team will host a conference call today beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (844) 348-0016 for domestic callers or (213) 358-0876 for international callers, and referencing Conference ID: 6086183 or from the webcast on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: www.irhythmtech.com.

IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Revision of Prior Period Financial Statements
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
 
As reportedThree months ended Nine months ended
 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2019
Revenue, net$47,214  $53,331  $55,957  $156,502 
Cost of revenue11,730  12,825  13,785  38,340 
Gross profit35,484  40,506  42,172  118,162 
Gross Margin75.2% 76.0% 75.4% 75.5%
Operating expenses:       
Research and development6,756  8,639  12,723  28,118 
Selling, general and administrative36,705  43,189  48,007  127,901 
Total operating expenses43,461  51,828  60,730  156,019 
Loss from operations(7,977) (11,322) (18,558) (37,857)
Interest expense(409) (440) (409) (1,258)
Other income, net379  310  377  1,066 
Loss before income taxes(8,007) (11,452) (18,590) (38,049)
Income tax provision12  15  19  46 
Net loss$(8,019) $(11,467) $(18,609) $(38,095)


AdjustmentsThree months ended Nine months ended
 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2019
Revenue, net$1,120  $(890) $(1,284) $(1,054)
Cost of revenue43  187    230 
Gross profit1,077  (1,077) (1,284) (1,284)
Gross Margin       
Operating expenses:       
Research and development(57) (806) 776  (87)
Selling, general and administrative1,361  (1,028) (2,358) (2,025)
Total operating expenses1,304  (1,834) (1,582) (2,112)
Loss from operations(227) 757  298  828 
Interest expense       
Other income, net(4) (15) 19   
Loss before income taxes(231) 742  317  828 
Income tax provision       
Net loss$(231) $742  $317  $828 


As revisedThree months ended Nine months ended
 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2019
Revenue, net$48,334  $52,441  $54,673  $155,448 
Cost of revenue11,773  13,012  13,785  38,570 
Gross profit36,561  39,429  40,888  116,878 
Gross Margin75.6% 75.2% 74.8% 75.2%
Operating expenses:       
Research and development6,699  7,833  13,499  28,031 
Selling, general and administrative38,066  42,161  45,649  125,876 
Total operating expenses44,765  49,994  59,148  153,907 
Loss from operations(8,204) (10,565) (18,260) (37,029)
Interest expense(409) (440) (409) (1,258)
Other income, net375  295  396  1,066 
Loss before income taxes(8,238) (10,710) (18,273) (37,221)
Income tax provision12  15  19  46 
Net loss$(8,250) $(10,725) $(18,292) $(37,267)


IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Revision of Prior Period Financial Statements
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
 
As reportedThree months ended Year ended
 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2018
Revenue, net$30,565  $35,469  $38,104  $43,155  $147,293 
Cost of revenue8,611  9,490  9,949  10,529  38,579 
Gross profit21,954  25,979  28,155  32,626  108,714 
Gross Margin71.8% 73.2% 73.9% 75.6% 73.8%
Operating expenses:         
Research and development4,019  4,564  5,164  7,003  20,750 
Selling, general and administrative28,577  33,094  32,739  37,172  131,582 
Total operating expenses32,596  37,658  37,903  44,175  152,332 
Loss from operations(10,642) (11,679) (9,748) (11,549) (43,618)
Interest expense(858) (861) (861) (535) (3,115)
Other income, net383  334  365  444  1,526 
Loss on extinguishment of debt      (3,029) (3,029)
Loss before income taxes(11,117) (12,206) (10,244) (14,669) (48,236)
Income tax provision      44  44 
Net loss$(11,117) $(12,206) $(10,244) $(14,713) $(48,280)


AdjustmentsThree months ended Year ended
 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2018
Revenue, net$1,197  $(177) $337  $(1,373) $(16)
Cost of revenue(61) (4) 4  277  216 
Gross profit1,258  (173) 333  (1,650) (232)
Gross Margin         
Operating expenses:         
Research and development24  84  (78) 80  110 
Selling, general and administrative1,190  846  (116) (189) 1,731 
Total operating expenses1,214  930  (194) (109) 1,841 
Loss from operations44  (1,103) 527  (1,541) (2,073)
Interest expense         
Other income, net(4) 4  (10) (15) (25)
Loss on extinguishment of debt         
Loss before income taxes40  (1,099) 517  (1,556) (2,098)
Income tax provision         
Net loss$40  $(1,099) $517  $(1,556) $(2,098)


As revisedThree months ended Year ended
 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2018
Revenue, net$31,762  $35,292  $38,441  $41,782  $147,277 
Cost of revenue8,550  9,486  9,953  10,806  38,795 
Gross profit23,212  25,806  28,488  30,976  108,482 
Gross Margin73.1% 73.1% 74.1% 74.1% 73.7%
Operating expenses:         
Research and development4,043  4,648  5,086  7,083  20,860 
Selling, general and administrative29,767  33,940  32,623  36,983  133,313 
Total operating expenses33,810  38,588  37,709  44,066  154,173 
Loss from operations(10,598) (12,782) (9,221) (13,090) (45,691)
Interest expense(858) (861) (861) (535) (3,115)
Other income, net379  338  355  429  1,501 
Loss on extinguishment of debt      (3,029) (3,029)
Loss before income taxes(11,077) (13,305) (9,727) (16,225) (50,334)
Income tax provision      44  44 
Net loss$(11,077) $(13,305) $(9,727) $(16,269) $(50,378)


IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Revision of Prior Period Financial Statements
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
 
 Year ended December 31, 2017
 As Reported Adjustment As Revised
Revenue, net$98,509  $620  $99,129 
Cost of revenue27,708  495  28,203 
Gross profit70,801  125  70,926 
Gross Margin71.9%   71.5%
Operating expenses:     
Research and development13,335  (70) 13,265 
Selling, general and administrative84,737  515  85,252 
Total operating expenses98,072  445  98,517 
Loss from operations(27,271) (320) (27,591)
Interest expense(3,386)   (3,386)
Other income, net1,237    1,237 
Net loss$(29,420) $(320) $(29,740)