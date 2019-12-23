KITCHENER, Ontario, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation (“JWC” or the “Corporation”) (TSX VENTURE: JWCA; OTCQX: JWCAF), receives a “Compliant” rating from Health Canada for both production sites located at 855 Trillium Drive, Kitchener and 530 Manitou Drive, Kitchener.



Establishing effective Standard Operating Procedures and monitoring compliance activities are key elements of JWC’s commitment to operational excellence. On-site inspections were conducted by Health Canada in late October and early November of 2019 at both the Manitou and Trillium Drive locations.

In receiving a rating of “Compliant” from Health Canada, clients can be assured that JWC is observing and upholding rules and regulations to meet the operational requirements established by Health Canada. The Corporation is also delivering on the required best production practices to safeguard client health.

These requirements, established by the Cannabis Act and its Regulations , define the framework for legal access to cannabis and a framework for controls and regulations of production, processing, distribution and sale of cannabis.

“Our Compliance Team is dedicated to understanding the law and our Corporate obligations with respect to all regulated activities,” commented Nathan Woodworth, JWC President and CEO. “It’s one of the most important aspects of our business. By having accurate measures and detailed processes in place, we have the ability to not only monitor and achieve operational excellence, we can be assured that we are in compliance with the Cannabis Act and its Regulations.”

JWC places a high priority on operating first-rate production facilities and, as part of the corporate culture, is relentlessly focused on establishing standards and procedures which allow it to retain a status of being compliant with Health Canada requirements.

Having established its rating of being compliant, JWC is better able to focus on maintaining and enhancing its production operations with a continuing over-arching goal of profitability. This rating from Health Canada ensures that we stay firmly on track in achieving our goals.

About James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation

James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation’s wholly owned subsidiary is a Licensed Producer under the Cannabis Regulations, formerly the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (“ACMPR”). JWC is a premium cannabis brand, focusing on producing clean, consistent cannabis using an advanced and proprietary aeroponic platform named GrowthSTORM™. JWC began as a collective of patients and growers under the Marihuana Medical Access Regulations (the precursor to ACMPR). Since its inception, JWC has remained focused on providing the best possible patient experience. JWC is a family-founded company with deep roots planted in the local community. JWC’s operations are based in Kitchener, Ontario. Learn more at www.jwc.ca .

